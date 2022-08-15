Read full article on original website
Related
Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
WITN
Pamlico River Ferry suspended until evening for ramp work
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Service on the Bayview-Aurora Ferry will be suspended for the day Thursday to work on ramp maintenance. Work is slated to last until 5 p.m. Thursday. After work is complete, service should resume for evening commuters. The maintenance was originally scheduled for earlier in the week...
WITN
Seven sites on Lower Neuse & Tar-Pamlico fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico have failed the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test this week. The Lower Neuse sites that did not pass the safety standards are Glenburnie, Bridgeton, Lawson Park, and Slocum Creek in Havelock. The Tar-Pamlico sites that...
Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
North Carolina Coastal Federation works on preservation projects
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Coastal Federation has worked with several state and community partners on $20 million in salt marsh preservation and living shoreline projects. Officials say $2.5 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act will go into projects over the next five years across the U.S.,...
WITN
Craven County construction worker calls lottery win “a game changer”
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man is celebrating after winning $250,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. After working all day in the sun, Kirk Nyberg Jr. of New Bern stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize. “It’s a game changer...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City historian, author offers Peletier $5,000 to repair historic church
PELETIER — Dr. Jack Dudley of Morehead City, a retired dentist and local historian who has deep ties to the Peletier-Swansboro area, recently offered a donate of $5,000 to Peletier to improve a church building the town owns on Peletier Loop Road. Dr. Dudley, who has written pictorial history...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
wcti12.com
Fire reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Around 4:44 PM on Wednesday, a fire was reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel in Atlantic Beach. According to Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson, it was confirmed to be a laundry room fire. Crews were able to contain it to the laundry room.
WITN
Deputies searching for man last seen by family in 2019
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Onslow County are hoping you can help them with a missing person case. Shaun Sexton was last seen in the Piney Green area in 2019. The man’s family has not heard from or seen him since. Deputies say the 42-year-old man last...
WITN
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
No one injured in Atlantic Beach motel fire
ATLANTIC BEACH - Atlantic Beach Fire Department confirmed a structure fire was handled Sunday evening at the Oceanana Pier Motel. Responders said calls first came in at approximately 5 p.m. to report a fire in the area. The incident was contained in the laundry room and no one was injured,...
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC
NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
WITN
“Stuff the Bus” event planned to benefit Craven County students
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Businesses across Craven County are collecting school supplies for students in need. This is part of the “Stuff the Bus” event hosted by the Craven County Partners in Education. The event is set for Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Staples in New Bern, but you can donate now.
WITN
Maysville boil water advisory lifted
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Residents of one Eastern Carolina town can treat their water like normal again after a waterline break caused officials to issue a boil water advisory Thursday. Maysville town officials say drinkable water has been brought back to near capacity. The water has been found to be...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 16, 17 & 18
Marlene Hyatt, 68, of Salter Path, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 19th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
WITN
Trauma-informed training at New Bern convention center
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A coalition is hosting a trauma-informed training session Thursday in New Bern. The Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention is hosting the summit offering training for schools and law enforcement by field experts. The training, which organizers say is much needed is taking place at the...
WITN
Possible explosive device removed from Havelock intersection
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have cleared the scene of a possible explosive device at a busy intersection in Havelock. Havelock police said they got a call around 8:15 a.m. for the device found at McCotter Boulevard and Kyle Drive. Traffic in the area was diverted and the State Bureau...
Comments / 0