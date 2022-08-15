ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Dogecoin Daily: Weekend Meme Coin Rally Flattens Out, One Analyst Is Urging Caution

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z034h_0hHbOWJc00

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded slightly over 24 hours at $0.08, leading up to early Monday morning.

DOGE posted a marginal gain whileother major coins traded in the red at press time and the global crypto market cap decreased 1.7% to $1.2 trillion.

Dogecoin Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-)

24-hour 0.9%

24-hour against Bitcoin 2.25%

24-hour against Ethereum 5.2%

7-day 10%

30-day 25.4%

YTD performance

-54.95%

The DOGE Factors

  • DOGE was among the most-mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz. The three most-mentioned coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu.
  • Dogecoin was seen trending on price tracking websites CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko at press time.
  • The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE shot up 167.2% to $1.51 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
  • Coinglass data indicated that $5.3 million worth of DOGE was liquidated over 24 hours, as the price of the meme coin rose.
  • The relative strength index for DOGE was at 63 at press time, according to TradingView. An asset with RSI above 70 is considered overbought and RSI under 30 means it is oversold.

Dogecoin Strikes Big Gains

Even as major coins retreated on Sunday night capping a weekend rally, meme coins such as DOGE remained firmly in the green. Trader Justin Bennett urged caution based on the movements of the total market cap. OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam said there was “little momentum” in Bitcoin and it was going to make getting past the $25,000 level “very difficult.”

Dogecoin’s move up was based on its massive volume, which might indicate interest has returned back to the cryptocurrency, Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer wrote.

Schaffer said DOGE has resistance above at $0.083 and the $0.097 levels and support below at the $0.075 and $0.065 marks.

New Doge App Brewing Made Easy

Dogecoin Foundation Director Timothy Stebbing said over the weekend that developer Shafil Alam’s work on libdogecoin opens the possibility to build new DOGE coin apps. Alam has already compiled the clean C library for iOS and Android.

DOGE On The Web

The rise of DOGE on Sunday prompted optimistic memes on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

$18 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday following the release of Fed minutes, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$43M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $43,425,092 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 18Gyi5ja8a7k1Xxf4r7VdnmGyZWye6FnCx. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency XRP Decreases More Than 9% Within 24 hours

XRP's XRP/USD price has decreased 9.56% over the past 24 hours to $0.34, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $0.37 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bennett
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Foundation#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Dogecoin Daily#Ethereum 5 2#Ytd#Shiba Inu#Coingecko#Coinglass#Tradingview#Rsi#Oanda
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Will Be More Affordable Next Week

The Elon Musk-led mega-EV company Tesla Inc TSLA announced on Aug. 5 its intention to split its stock just two years after completing another stock split. With the 3-1 split just a week away, here’s what you need to know about it. What's Happening: Aug. 25 is when Tesla...
STOCKS
Benzinga

DoorDash Reportedly Terminates Long-Term Collaboration With Walmart, Shares Fall

DoorDash, Inc DASH is ending its years-long partnership with Walmart Inc WMT to deliver groceries and other products from stores to customers, effective September, the Business Insider reports. DoorDash reportedly stopped working with Walmart "as it was no longer mutually beneficial" and " focused on its long-term customer relationships." The...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Python
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 1167% In A Day

A significant amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was burned over the last 24 hours. What Happened: The Shiba Inu burn rate surged 1167% on Thursday, as per data from token burn tracking portal Shibburn. Data shows that over $181 million worth of SHIB tokens were sent to a burn wallet...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy