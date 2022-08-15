Read full article on original website
Sheboygan Police Department to host “Cop on a Rooftop” Benefiting WI Special Olympics
On Friday August 19th, the Sheboygan Police Department will be doing a special “Cop on a Rooftop” at Dunkin’ Donuts, 2832 S Business Drive. The event will be from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and they will be accepting donations to support the Wisconsin Special Olympics. The Sheboygan PD has been running this event since 2011 and Dunkin’ Donuts themselves will donate $5,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Guests who visit will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee coupon with a donation.
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 8/19/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 16 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. Are you ready for some Friday night fun at The Cheese Capital Wine Walk? 16 Downtown Plymouth businesses will be turned into Wine Tasting rooms! Music, cheese and fun! https://plymouthwisconsin.com/cheese-capital-wine-walk.php.
State DSPS Distributes Major Funding to Area Fire Departments
A major source of funding for area fire departments is derived from insurance premiums, and the State of Wisconsin has now distributed those funds. In Sheboygan County, that amount totals almost a half million dollars ($459,466). The money comes from dues paid by insurance companies. The Wisconsin Department of Professional...
Third Sheboygan Structure Fire This Week, This Time on Grand Avenue
The Sheboygan Fire Department responded for the third time this week to a major structure fire, this time in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue. Assistant Chief Michael Lubbert says that they received the 911 call just before 12:30 Friday afternoon and arrived within three minutes to find one resident already evacuated and smoke coming from the home. Firefighters entered immediately and found the fire in the kitchen. The fire qas quickly extinguished, limiting any additional damage to the structure. Crews then checked for fire extension with thermal imaging cameras and, finding none, removed residual smoke using fans.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Firefighters are battling a large building fire in Sheboygan. News Chopper 12 flew over the area near Commerce St. and Pennsylvania Ave. Firefighters have the streets surrounding the building blocked as they work to put out the flames. We have calls into the Sheboygan Fire Department...
Construction on many major roads in Fond du Lac has been closing roads since April, inconveniencing citizens and causing problems for many local businesses.
Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies
A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
(WLUK) -- A memorial fund established to support the family of an infant who was killed after a semi crashed through their home, has moved. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III died July 25 when a semi driver on Interstate 41 fainted as a result of a medical condition and crashed into the town of Vinland home, splitting it into two.
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
The development of the former Boston Store at Brookfield Square mall will feature offices and a medical facility - and possibly a hotel, restaurant and apartments, developer Irgens said Tuesday.
Repairs to water mains are affecting those using Washington Avenue now through Monday. The Sheboygan Water Utility is doing the work on pipes under the eastbound lanes of Washington Avenue at both Maple Circle and just east of South 12th Street. Westbound traffic isn’t affected, and residents and those using South High School will still have access. But eastbound traffic is being detoured via South 17th, Wilson Avenue, and South 9th Street. Repairs are expected to wrap up sometime this coming Monday.
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Frederick Steffen, 74, of Milwaukee, has been identified as the driver who was killed on I-43 on Thursday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into his 1974 Triumph coupe. That's according to the report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also states that...
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
Some County COVID Metrics Up Week-Over-Week, But Community Level Remains Low
By most measures, the progression of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Sheboygan County over the past week edged up, but for all practical purposes the rate of change remains small. Total cases over the past week increased by 144 to 32,653. The previous week saw a 142 case increase. The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days was 151.73, compared with 170.8 the previous week. The number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days was 9.8, more than double last week’s figure of 4.1. The average percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients over the past 7-days was 3.4%, compared with 2.3% last Friday. There are currently 9 hospitalizations for COVID-19 county-wide, an increase of 2 over last week. There were no additional deaths in the past 7 days, and the toll remains at 279.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Bay is closed for emergency repair, reports the Green Bay Police Department. According to a tweet from the department, S. Webster Av. between E. Mason St. and E. Walnut St. is impacted. Officers explained the closure is due to a...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash in Winnebago County that closed down two lanes on I-41 SB. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened the crash is cleared. There is no word on what caused the crash or if...
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great local places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
