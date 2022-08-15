ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

FDA Issues Warning Letter For Emergent Bio's Manufacturing Facility

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
 4 days ago
  • The FDA issued a warning letter to Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS, citing certain deficiencies at the company's troubled manufacturing facility in Baltimore, Maryland.
  • The FDA pointed to equipment cleaning and maintenance deficiencies to prevent drug product contamination.
  • Reuters reported that the agency also recommended that the company review its quality control process.
  • Emergent had said the FDA had last inspected its facility at Camden in February earlier this month and was waiting for the agency's feedback.
  • The contract drugmaker said it was also conducting additional reviews with a third party in the meantime to ensure "delivery of medically necessary products."
  • Price Action: EBS shares closed at $30.50 on Friday.

