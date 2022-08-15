FDA Issues Warning Letter For Emergent Bio's Manufacturing Facility
- The FDA issued a warning letter to Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS, citing certain deficiencies at the company's troubled manufacturing facility in Baltimore, Maryland.
- The FDA pointed to equipment cleaning and maintenance deficiencies to prevent drug product contamination.
- Reuters reported that the agency also recommended that the company review its quality control process.
- Emergent had said the FDA had last inspected its facility at Camden in February earlier this month and was waiting for the agency's feedback.
- The contract drugmaker said it was also conducting additional reviews with a third party in the meantime to ensure "delivery of medically necessary products."
- Price Action: EBS shares closed at $30.50 on Friday.
