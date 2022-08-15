CVS Health To $120? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
- Mizuho raised the price target on CVS Health Corporation CVS from $115 to $120. Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained the stock with a Buy rating. CVS Health shares fell 0.4% to $106.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo lowered Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG price target from $2,650 to $2,300. However, Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. Booking shares fell 0.5% to $2,110.14 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut Marqeta, Inc. MQ price target from $19 to $13. However, Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Marqeta shares fell 0.5% to $8.46 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised ON Semiconductor Corporation ON price target from $75 to $90. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. ON Semiconductor shares fell 0.2% to $71.04 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lowered JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD price target from $24 to $20. Credit Suisse analyst Dan Oppenheim maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. JELD-WEN fell 0.1% to $14.02 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA price target from $4 to $2.5. However, HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Kala Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $0.33 in pre-market trading.
