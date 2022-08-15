ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rodin Cars' FZero hypercar looks like something Batman would love to drive

By Christopher McFadden
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4do4_0hHbO6hD00
N/A
  • Rodin Cars have announced its latest hypercar is going into production.
  • Called the FZero, it is a really powerful beast.
  • What's more, it looks very much like a potential Batmobile concept.

For all petrolheads and superheroes, the latest hypercar on the market should be music to your ears. New Zealand-based hypercar company , Rodin Cars, has just announced that its track-only monster, the FZero , has just begun official production.

It really looks the part, and the company is also not attempting to lower expectations for the open-wheel FZed successor . According to Rodin, the goal of the new hypercar is to build the "fastest car around the track, without exception."

Rodin believes that its "no-limit" hypercar is now ready for its big moment, three years after the company initially teased the vehicle. The car's performance will be interesting to watch because the manufacturer is making a lot of bold claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnpMb_0hHbO6hD00
Rodin Cars FZero. Source :

Rodin Cars

A "revolutionary" 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-10 and an electric motor make up its hybrid powertrain. According to reports , the custom arrangement will be able to produce 1,160 horsepower and 757 ft-lbs (1026.4 Nm) of torque in total. The vehicle will be able to reach a top speed of more than 224 mph (361 kph) because of all that power.

The car's design is equally absurd as its claimed performance.

Many concept cars and hypercars in the past have resembled the famous Batmobile, but the FZero really does deserve to be called Batmobile-inspired. It has the appearance of a vehicle the "Caped Crusader" may have driven in one of Tim Burton's two Batman movies, thanks to its bubble cockpit, black and gold color scheme, huge fenders, and even bigger rear wing.

The FZero really does look like it could be a Batmobile concept

Even though the design is bizarre, it has a purpose. The car was designed to be as aerodynamic as possible and is expected to contribute to the production of 8,818 pounds of downforce.

Additionally, the FZero will be very big. The car is 7.2 feet (2.19 meters) wide and measures more than 18 feet (5.5 meters) from bumper to bumper.

Despite this, it has a very low profile, rising only 3.7 feet (1.13 meters) above the ground at its tallest point. It will also weigh just 1,539 pounds (698 kg). That is remarkably light, even for a track-only machine with a ton of carbon fiber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQt9a_0hHbO6hD00
Top view of the FZero. Source :

Rodin Cars

“The Rodin FZERO is the physical representation of the ultimate heights in vehicle performance. Without the restrictions of building to a set of rules, we are able to make the car lighter, more powerful, and produce significantly more downforce,” founder David Dicker said in a statement. “The only real restrictions we face are the laws of physics, and we have even pushed those to the absolute limit. We look forward to bringing the most intense driving experience conceivable to tracks around the world,” he added.

The first FZero will come off the assembly line next summer, according to Rodin. Although the vehicle's price has not yet been disclosed, it is anticipated to be high, especially given that there will only be 27 made.

There are rumors that a road version is also being developed, but we'll have to all wait to see if that materializes.

Engineer your mind.

Get the top tech stories delivered to your inbox.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Rodin
Interesting Engineering

Fact Check: Will shading an AC unit with a canopy lower energy bills?

This summer is another testimony to how much we have tampered with the Earth's thermostat. The United States, United Kingdom, and many other parts of the world have experienced unprecedented excessive heat waves. Life hacks to tame the heat and make living conditions bearable spread like wildfire. One of them was placing an umbrella or canopy over outdoor AC units. Users on social media claimed that people could lower their energy bills and the temperature in their homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concept Cars#Black And Gold#Hypercar#Vehicles#Fzero#N A Rodin Cars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
CarBuzz.com

UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines

If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
111K+
Followers
11K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy