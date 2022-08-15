Rodin Cars' FZero hypercar looks like something Batman would love to drive

N/A

Rodin Cars have announced its latest hypercar is going into production.

Called the FZero, it is a really powerful beast.

What's more, it looks very much like a potential Batmobile concept.

For all petrolheads and superheroes, the latest hypercar on the market should be music to your ears. New Zealand-based hypercar company , Rodin Cars, has just announced that its track-only monster, the FZero , has just begun official production.

It really looks the part, and the company is also not attempting to lower expectations for the open-wheel FZed successor . According to Rodin, the goal of the new hypercar is to build the "fastest car around the track, without exception."

Rodin believes that its "no-limit" hypercar is now ready for its big moment, three years after the company initially teased the vehicle. The car's performance will be interesting to watch because the manufacturer is making a lot of bold claims.

Rodin Cars FZero. Source : Rodin Cars

A "revolutionary" 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-10 and an electric motor make up its hybrid powertrain. According to reports , the custom arrangement will be able to produce 1,160 horsepower and 757 ft-lbs (1026.4 Nm) of torque in total. The vehicle will be able to reach a top speed of more than 224 mph (361 kph) because of all that power.

The car's design is equally absurd as its claimed performance.

Many concept cars and hypercars in the past have resembled the famous Batmobile, but the FZero really does deserve to be called Batmobile-inspired. It has the appearance of a vehicle the "Caped Crusader" may have driven in one of Tim Burton's two Batman movies, thanks to its bubble cockpit, black and gold color scheme, huge fenders, and even bigger rear wing.

The FZero really does look like it could be a Batmobile concept

Even though the design is bizarre, it has a purpose. The car was designed to be as aerodynamic as possible and is expected to contribute to the production of 8,818 pounds of downforce.

Additionally, the FZero will be very big. The car is 7.2 feet (2.19 meters) wide and measures more than 18 feet (5.5 meters) from bumper to bumper.

Despite this, it has a very low profile, rising only 3.7 feet (1.13 meters) above the ground at its tallest point. It will also weigh just 1,539 pounds (698 kg). That is remarkably light, even for a track-only machine with a ton of carbon fiber.

Top view of the FZero. Source : Rodin Cars

“The Rodin FZERO is the physical representation of the ultimate heights in vehicle performance. Without the restrictions of building to a set of rules, we are able to make the car lighter, more powerful, and produce significantly more downforce,” founder David Dicker said in a statement. “The only real restrictions we face are the laws of physics, and we have even pushed those to the absolute limit. We look forward to bringing the most intense driving experience conceivable to tracks around the world,” he added.

The first FZero will come off the assembly line next summer, according to Rodin. Although the vehicle's price has not yet been disclosed, it is anticipated to be high, especially given that there will only be 27 made.

There are rumors that a road version is also being developed, but we'll have to all wait to see if that materializes.

