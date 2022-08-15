Recap: Brainstorm Cell Q2 Earnings

Brainstorm Cell BCLI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brainstorm Cell missed estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.51% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.