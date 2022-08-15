Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvbam.com
Summer vacation ends, back to school for most Branch County students on Monday
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Frank Sinatra once sang, “and the summer went so quickly this year”. Summer vacation is over and it’s back to school on Monday for students in the Coldwater, Bronson and Quincy school districts as well as the Branch Intermediate School District and Pansophia Academy.
wtvbam.com
Z.B.A. approves Jakubczak’s fence variance request, goes over by-law changes
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Zoning Board of Appeals approved requests from Coldwater Board of Public Utilities Director Paul Jakubczak and his wife Kerri Wednesday night for height and characteristic variances so that they can install a privacy fence on their Thompson Blvd. property. City Planner Dean Walrack...
wtvbam.com
Local and State health officials issue advisory for algal bloom in Round Lake
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, in consultation with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, has issued a public health advisory for a suspected harmful algal bloom in Hillsdale County’s Round Lake. Staff from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy...
wtvbam.com
Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash just south of Branch County
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Two rural Fremont, Indiana residents were seriously injured Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says their initial crash scene investigation indicated that a 2010 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvbam.com
Few contested races on Branch County General Election ballot
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – There won’t be many contested races for Branch County voters to decide in the General Election on November 8. The filing deadlines to get on the ballot have past for local races. The only contested county race will be for a seat on...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Police investigating Wednesday night armed robbery at Meijer gas station
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater Police are investigating the armed robbery of the Meijer gas station at 610 East Chicago which took place late Wednesday night. Director of Public Safety Joe Scheid says the robbery was reported at about 10:05 p.m.. He reports a male suspect showed a hand...
wtvbam.com
Tekonsha BP gas station robbed Wednesday night, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department looking for lone suspect
TEKONSHA, MI (WTVB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the man who robbed the BP Gas Station on M-60 in Tekonsha on Wednesday night. The robbery happened at about 8:00 p.m.. The Sheriff’s Department reports that the suspect produced a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded...
Comments / 0