Coldwater, MI

Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash just south of Branch County

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Two rural Fremont, Indiana residents were seriously injured Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says their initial crash scene investigation indicated that a 2010 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle...
Coldwater, MI

