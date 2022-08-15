ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County COVID cases among school-aged residents for 14 days ending August 18

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending August 18, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,316197420HighLess than 5% change. 5-1726,958508385HighIncreasing. 18-2217,145194412HighIncreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll...
Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia

Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
Cobb County forecast for Saturday August 20

The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of rain here in Cobb County on Saturday August 20 with a high near 86 degrees. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. Saturday. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m....
Cobb County weather: August 19, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Friday August 19 with a high near 79 degrees. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. Today. Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 79....
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Friday August 19

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Friday August 19 due to the possibility of scattered to numerous thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and...
COVID in Cobb County: August 17, 2022

The numbers in this article are from the weekly reports issued on Wednesday August 17, 2022. The sources are the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report. Cobb County...
Welcome to South Cobb features both local and national acts, Saturday September 10 2022 at the Eddy at Riverview Landing

Welcome to South Cobb distributed the following press release about their upcoming event at The Eddy at Riverview Landing, 6255 Riverview Road, Smyrna GA on September 10. [Smyrna, Ga.] Rhythm & Blues sensations, Glenn Jones and former Blackstreet Artist J-Stylz are sure to bring the full music experience at Welcome to South Cobb on Saturday, September 10, 2022. They also will bring attention to South Cobb’s local up-and-coming artists.
Accidentally car-free part 3: A shopping trip to the East West Connector

[This is the third installment in Accidentally car-free, a diary of my experiment in getting around in Cobb County without a car]. In the last installment of Accidentally car-free I described my walk up Oakdale Road, Highlands Parkway, and South Cobb Drive. I had decided to keep that trip to one hour out, one hour back for a total walk of two hours.
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for August 20 – August 26, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday August 20 to Friday August 26, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening

Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday August 18

The National Weather Service forecasts likely showers here in Cobb County on Thursday August 18 with a high near 81 degrees. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. Thursday. Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East...
Cobb school bus drivers to get pay bump; Mableton school renamed

Bus drivers will receive raises of $5.25 per hour in an effort to combat the shortage of 200 drivers that is straining the Cobb County School District. About 70% of Cobb students ride the bus. The bump will cost the district an estimated $7.6 million and put hourly rates between...
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
Georgia man arrested following high-speed chase in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 in Florida on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red 2020 Dodge Charger. […]
