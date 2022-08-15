Read full article on original website
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 79
On August 14, 2022 at approximately 1:30 pm, Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-79 southbound near the 143-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle Charles Delaney, 68 years of age from St. Albans, WV appears to have lost control of the vehicle and swerved across both southbound lane’s multiple times, before colliding with the rock face on the westside of the roadway. Mr. Delaney was pronounced deceased at the scene.
One arrested, North Preston Highway temporarily closed for domestic violence investigation
BRANDONVILLE, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Department was forced to close North Preston Highway (Rt 26) in Brandonville for two hours due to a domestic violence investigation Friday. Reports indicate a Special Response Team was activated when the suspect, Daniel Henson would not exit the residence. When...
I-79 crash victim identified as Bridgeport man
WHITE HALL, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have identified the victim of the fiery I-79 crash on the Tygart River Bridge as Larry Lee Atha, 71, of Bridgeport. At 4:24 Atha was southbound when he hit the guardrail, traveled across both lanes and struck the guardrail again. When the truck hit the guardrail again it caught fire. Atha was unable to escape and died at the scene.
Westmoreland County Park Police investigating two smash-and-grab thefts
BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - Police in Westmoreland County are investigating a series of smash and grabs. The first took place at Cedar Creek Park last weekend. Someone smashed the windows in two vehicles and stole purses from inside. Then on Wednesday, three cars at Twin Lakes were broken into. "That kind of thing takes seconds, they smash a window, they grab it, and they're gone," said Henry Fontana, the Chief of the Westmoreland County Park Police. "In today's society, you can't leave valuables in plain view, lock things in your trunk, if you see something, say something." Chief Fontana said that park police have a few leads they are following up on.
President of Atha Trucking killed in fiery I-79 crash
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 71-year-old man from Bridgeport was killed in the fiery crash on I-79 South in Marion County on Tuesday. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 132.5. In a press release Wednesday morning, West Virginia State Police Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Maddy said Larry Lee Atha […]
One killed in I-79 southbound crash
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Officials confirmed with 5 News there was one person killed in the accident. There were no other injuries in the crash, officials said. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, authorities said. The exit ramp reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. ORIGINAL...
Double fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Thursday evening in downtown Wheeling. Police tell us they were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets around 6:20pm after getting a report that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge. […]
Man refuses to comply with orders, closes highway for two hours, officers say
BRANDONVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested in Preston County after officers said he refused to comply with orders in a situation that shut down a highway for about two hours. The Preston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the the Brandonville area Friday morning for a...
Crews respond to structure fire on Bridgeport, woman flown to the hospital
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A call initially for a smoke investigation turned into a working structure fire Thursday afternoon in Bridgeport. Multiple emergency crews responded to the structure fire on Westwood Avenue just after 2 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said one woman is being flown...
1 confirmed dead in I-79 accident in Anmoore
UPDATE: 8/18/2022, 6:50 p.m. ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Harrison County Sheriff Matheny confirmed to 12 News that one person was killed in the accident on I-79 southbound in Anmoore on Thursday afternoon. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating. ORIGINAL: 8/18/2022, 4:37 p.m. ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – A medical examiner has been called to […]
Fayette County man threatened to bomb several places unless he spoke with Dolly Parton, police say
A Fayette County man faces charges for threatening to blow up several places unless he spoke with music icon Dolly Parton. State police said they received a call from James Shroyer on Wednesday saying he placed explosives at a Sheetz in Mount Pleasant, the court house in Greensburg and a parking lot in Pittsburgh.
St. Albans man identified as Mon County interstate crash victim
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Investigators from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed a St. Albans man was killed in Sunday single vehicle crash on I-79 southbound Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. investigators said Charles Delaney, 68, lost control of his pickup truck at mile marker 143 and swerved across...
Canonsburg couple facing charges in 3-month-old's death
Canonsburg police are looking for two parents in connection with the death of a 3-month-old. Shannon McKnight, 23, and James May, 31 are facing charges. Police say officers responded to the couple’s home and found the baby wasn't breathing. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
West Virginia Deputy charged with violating suspect’s civil rights
Clarksburg, WV (WOAY) – Authorities have charged Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza with a federal civil rights violation after allegedly punching and pepper spraying a handcuffed suspect. Authorities also accuse Kuretza of writing a false report on the incident in January 2018. According to the indictment, Kuretza practiced excessive...
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
Monongalia County deputy conditionally released, awaits arraignment
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputy facing federal charges has been released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court August 25 at 1 p.m. Lance Kuretza, 38, is accused of punching, elbowing and using pepper spray on a suspect restrained in handcuffs...
UPDATE: Man killed in I-79 crash that closed traffic Sunday identified
Around 1:30 p.m. today, an accident was reported on I-79 Southbound between mile marker 143 and 146, leading to the closure of the road and the diversion of traffic through Smithtown Road.
Diesel and oil spill into Tygart River in deadly I-79 crash
UPDATE AUG. 17, 3 P.M.: As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the West Virginia Division of Highways had inspected the bridge for safety and both lanes of I-79 South have reopened. WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — When a large truck crashed and caught fire on I-79 Tuesday evening, it not only took the life of the […]
West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother
A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding from […]
Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident
TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
