Morgantown, WV

Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 79

On August 14, 2022 at approximately 1:30 pm, Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-79 southbound near the 143-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle Charles Delaney, 68 years of age from St. Albans, WV appears to have lost control of the vehicle and swerved across both southbound lane’s multiple times, before colliding with the rock face on the westside of the roadway. Mr. Delaney was pronounced deceased at the scene.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
I-79 crash victim identified as Bridgeport man

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have identified the victim of the fiery I-79 crash on the Tygart River Bridge as Larry Lee Atha, 71, of Bridgeport. At 4:24 Atha was southbound when he hit the guardrail, traveled across both lanes and struck the guardrail again. When the truck hit the guardrail again it caught fire. Atha was unable to escape and died at the scene.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Westmoreland County Park Police investigating two smash-and-grab thefts

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - Police in Westmoreland County are investigating a series of smash and grabs. The first took place at Cedar Creek Park last weekend. Someone smashed the windows in two vehicles and stole purses from inside. Then on Wednesday, three cars at Twin Lakes were broken into. "That kind of thing takes seconds, they smash a window, they grab it, and they're gone," said Henry Fontana, the Chief of the Westmoreland County Park Police. "In today's society, you can't leave valuables in plain view, lock things in your trunk, if you see something, say something." Chief Fontana said that park police have a few leads they are following up on. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
President of Atha Trucking killed in fiery I-79 crash

WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 71-year-old man from Bridgeport was killed in the fiery crash on I-79 South in Marion County on Tuesday. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 132.5. In a press release Wednesday morning, West Virginia State Police Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Maddy said Larry Lee Atha […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
One killed in I-79 southbound crash

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Officials confirmed with 5 News there was one person killed in the accident. There were no other injuries in the crash, officials said. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, authorities said. The exit ramp reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. ORIGINAL...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Double fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Thursday evening in downtown Wheeling.  Police tell us they were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets around 6:20pm after getting a report that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge.  […]
WHEELING, WV
1 confirmed dead in I-79 accident in Anmoore

UPDATE: 8/18/2022, 6:50 p.m. ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Harrison County Sheriff Matheny confirmed to 12 News that one person was killed in the accident on I-79 southbound in Anmoore on Thursday afternoon. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating. ORIGINAL: 8/18/2022, 4:37 p.m. ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – A medical examiner has been called to […]
ANMOORE, WV
St. Albans man identified as Mon County interstate crash victim

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Investigators from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed a St. Albans man was killed in Sunday single vehicle crash on I-79 southbound Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. investigators said Charles Delaney, 68, lost control of his pickup truck at mile marker 143 and swerved across...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Canonsburg couple facing charges in 3-month-old's death

Canonsburg police are looking for two parents in connection with the death of a 3-month-old. Shannon McKnight, 23, and James May, 31 are facing charges. Police say officers responded to the couple’s home and found the baby wasn't breathing. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
CANONSBURG, PA
West Virginia Deputy charged with violating suspect’s civil rights

Clarksburg, WV (WOAY) – Authorities have charged Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza with a federal civil rights violation after allegedly punching and pepper spraying a handcuffed suspect. Authorities also accuse Kuretza of writing a false report on the incident in January 2018. According to the indictment, Kuretza practiced excessive...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother

A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding from […]
MCMECHEN, WV
Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident

TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

