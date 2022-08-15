ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

Aug. 17 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 1:50 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 108 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
CANYON LAKE, TX
More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge

Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Potential rainmakers on the way to San Antonio

The National Weather Service reports a cold front is expected to trigger showers Thursday and Friday as it pushes through the region. Sudden, heavy downpours could not be ruled out. Some spots could receive up to 2 inches of rain. Forecasters said some storm cells could also produce gusty winds. Temperatures will also drop a bit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Hot & steamy day as thunderstorms continue to develop

SAN ANTONIO - Every day for at least the next week holds a chance for rain. Highs will begin to decrease next week with even better rain opportunities. This is Day 196 without a 1” rainfall at the airport. There have been 58 - 100 degree days since May. The month of August is running 2.3 warmer than normal. Total rainfall at the airport is 5.44” since January 1st. So far, 2022 is the driest year on record.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Most Annoying Pests in San Antonio

If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
