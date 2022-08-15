Read full article on original website
mycanyonlake.com
Aug. 17 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 1:50 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 108 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
What to know about San Antonio's massive 43-acre pirate-themed park
It's coming but we'll be waiting a little longer.
tpr.org
More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge
Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
Austin Food & Wine Festival announces lineup packed with San Antonio chefs
Jerk Shack, Mixtli, and much more.
Bandera's The Dough Joe 'coffeezeria' set to begin $80K remodel
Ever had a breakfast pizza before?
Kerrville puppy suffered multiple fractures after being thrown against wall, now needs home
KERRVILLE, Texas — A puppy in Kerrville now named "Tuffy" who had a ruff start to his short life, is now ready to find his forever family, thanks to Kerrville Pets Alive and Kerr County Animal Services (KCAS). When Tuffy was only 4 months old, he was thrown against...
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
H-E-B hiring hundreds with massive job fair throughout Texas stores
San Antonio has over 250 positions open.
50 pound 'Getaway' tortoise discovered in San Antonio's Hardberger Park
We now know how the tortoise ended up at the park.
San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse renovates a $3M Castroville restaurant
It's moving into a former Dan's Meat Market.
tpr.org
Potential rainmakers on the way to San Antonio
The National Weather Service reports a cold front is expected to trigger showers Thursday and Friday as it pushes through the region. Sudden, heavy downpours could not be ruled out. Some spots could receive up to 2 inches of rain. Forecasters said some storm cells could also produce gusty winds. Temperatures will also drop a bit.
foxsanantonio.com
Hot & steamy day as thunderstorms continue to develop
SAN ANTONIO - Every day for at least the next week holds a chance for rain. Highs will begin to decrease next week with even better rain opportunities. This is Day 196 without a 1” rainfall at the airport. There have been 58 - 100 degree days since May. The month of August is running 2.3 warmer than normal. Total rainfall at the airport is 5.44” since January 1st. So far, 2022 is the driest year on record.
Pearl's Southerleigh temporarily closes to refresh menu, restaurant
The Pearl staple is expected to reopen in the fall.
San Antonio-set HGTV home-remodeling show casting for season two
HGTV wants San Antonio homeowners to apply.
9 San Antonio restaurants, bars for all pinot noir lovers to enjoy a drink
Enjoy a glass this National Pinot Noir Day.
tastefulspace.com
The Most Annoying Pests in San Antonio
If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
San Antonio rains continue into next week as drought expected to improve
Drought conditions could see improvements in Texas.
A look at Alamo Heights' pivotal moments as it turns 100 years old
It really all came down to taxes.
High number of San Antonians back out of home sales as market cools
People are negotiating harder as homes sit on the market longer.
Chalk It Up returns to downtown San Antonio after 2 years
Chalk It Up has been a part of San Antonio for nearly 20 years.
