Jerry as Yankees GM: Replacing Aaron Boone with Ozzie Guillen? Aaron Judge or Nolan Arenado?
It was Jerry Recco’s turn to play Brian Cashman on Wednesday, and he brought up Ozzie Guillen as a potential replacement for Aaron Boone if there is a managerial change.
3 rumored Yankees call-ups could bring spark Gerrit Cole begged for
After another lifeless loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Yankees still haven’t notched a single RBI since Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s magical Saturday night at Fenway Park. The 3-1 loss to Tampa featured a run scored on an error by Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz. Nonetheless, the...
Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays
For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job
This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
Stephen A. Smith Roasted for Yankees Rant Suggesting He Thinks Hank Steinbrenner Is Still Alive
Stephen A. Smith is facing criticism after taking aim at the New York Yankees on First Take Wednesday, especially after suggesting that the late Hank Steinbrenner wouldn’t be happy about the team’s recent performance. An irate Smith called the team’s recent performance “unacceptable, and called the team “trash”...
Does Marcell Ozuna have a spot in Braves lineup?
With the young Braves prospects stepping up to the plate this season, it leaves Atlanta and Marcell Ozuna in an awkward situation where Ozuna’s contract may not be worth his on-field performance.
Mets Designate Deven Marrero, Outright Nick Plummer
The Mets announced to reporters, including Tim Healey of Newsday, that infielder Deven Marrero has been designated for assignment. That move paves the way for the activation of infielder Yolmer Sanchez, who was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox yesterday. Additionally, outfielder Nick Plummer cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse.
