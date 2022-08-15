Read full article on original website
Related
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa board advises prompt responses to records requests
The Iowa Public Information Board is advising records custodians to acknowledge public records requests "within the first few business days of receipt," and to provide information at that time on possible fees and a timeline for producing the records. The board approved an advisory opinion on "Timeliness of responding to...
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair
More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
kciiradio.com
Washington Mayor Looks to Make Wellness Park More Inclusive
At the August 16th City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the application for a $150,000 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation to renovate Wellness Park. The Iowa League of Cities recently acknowledged Wellness Park as a recipient of a 2022 All-Star Community Award. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien spoke...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reynolds and Grassley leading the Iowa State Fair Straw Poll
The annual Iowa State Fair Straw Poll is showing that Senator Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds have taken the lead.
kciiradio.com
Iowa Utilities Board Announces Reappointments to Dual Party Relay Council
The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) approved the reappointments of three members to the Dual Party Relay Council (DPRC) during its monthly public meeting. The DPRC advises the IUB on matters related to the relay service and equipment distribution program that the IUB oversees. The relay service and equipment distribution program provides telephone accessibility to Iowans who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind or have difficulty speaking.
KCRG.com
Winning beard at Iowa State Fair contest comes in at 41 inches long
Cedar Falls public safety is hosting an open house Wednesday afternoon. SAINT Rescue and Adoption Center talks cat adoption. Jamie Stevenson at SAINT rescue and adoption center joins us to talk about cat adoption. US Senate Candidate Franken and Sen. Grassley negotiate debate details. Updated: 3 hours ago. Iowa U.S....
kscj.com
GRASSLEY TOP VOTE GETTER IN STATE FAIR STRAW POLL
IF YOU ATTEND THE IOWA STATE FAIR, YOU CAN ALSO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE POLITICAL CANDIDATES IN IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S STATE FAIR STRAW POLL. PATE SAYS AS OF 1:00 P.M. TUESDAY AFTERNOON, MORE THAN 1,400 INDIVIDUALS HAVE CAST VOTES FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES:. STRAWPOLL OC…THIS NOVEMBER....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Iowa family will move in to Habitat for Humanity house after the state fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Today is the last day of construction for a Habitat for Humanity house at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. It took about 400 volunteers with the Greater Des Moines group to put together the home. It took them less than 10 days to build the three-bedroom...
kciiradio.com
City Council Summary
The Washington City Council met in regular session on Tuesday. All special event requests were approved, and they conducted a public hearing about the 2022 Water Main Project, which will receive bids by the start of September. The preliminary plat for the Wiley subdivision was approved, and the council approved the establishment of a special session to eventually approve the final plat. A final reading was held for the initial changes to parking and street regulation.
Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job
As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northeast Iowa Grain Distributor Loses License
A northeast Iowa grain dealer’s license was suspended until further notice after it failed to meet financial obligations set by the state. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. This means that B & B Store Inc “shall not operate as a warehouse operator or grain dealer within Iowa until further order of the Department and must surrender any warehouse and grain dealer certificates to the Department.”
KBUR
Program ends soon that helps Iowans with rent, utilities
Des Moines, IA- A federally funded program that’s helped about 17,000 Iowans stay in their homes is ending soon. Radio Iowa reports that in addition to paying for back rent, the Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program has higher income barriers, opening it to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
iheart.com
Steve Haeberlin from Warren County is the Cookout King of Iowa
After the wood fired flames extinguished along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse on the best smelling day of the Fair, Steve Heaberlin of Warren County was crowned the 2022 Iowa Farm Bureau ‘Cookout Champion’ of the 58th annual cookout contest at the Iowa State Fair. Heaberlin’s coffee-rubbed smoked beef ribs were voted as the championship-winning dish among dozens of qualifiers from around the state at the Farm Bureau Day tradition.
kciiradio.com
Major Renovations Coming to Washington High School
At the August 10th Washington Community School Board meeting, a presentation was held by SVPA Architects to showcase the possible renovation plans for Washington High School. These changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms.
kciiradio.com
Volunteers Are Welcome to Join Kalona Chamber Booth at State Fair
The Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce is continuing the tradition that started in 1985 by hosting a booth at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, through August 21st. In addition to Director at the Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce Tonia Poole, Fair Hosts Mattie Hershberger of Kalona Chocolates and Grace Schumann of Stitch N Sew Cottage are there through the entire event schedule.
kciiradio.com
Mayor Rosien Provides Update on West Buchannon Street Project
A comprehensive plan to update Buchannon Street has been in place for over 25 years, and the city has had a scheduled plan for the last five years. The project will cost $1.7 million, with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) providing 80% of the funding. The project was set to begin three years ago, but budget and time constraints forced the West Buchanan Project to be implemented into phases.
Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
superhits1027.com
Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions
ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
Comments / 2