Fairfield Chamber Schedules Barnyard Bash Event
The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce in association with Jefferson County Farm Bureau and Agri Industrial Plastics is sponsoring the Barnyard Bash at Maasdam Barns in Fairfield on Friday, September 9th, at 4:30 p.m. Executive Director of the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce Mendy McAdams shares what families can expect...
Washington Mayor Looks to Make Wellness Park More Inclusive
At the August 16th City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the application for a $150,000 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation to renovate Wellness Park. The Iowa League of Cities recently acknowledged Wellness Park as a recipient of a 2022 All-Star Community Award. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien spoke...
Auditions Being Held at Washington Community Center
Auditions will be held at the Washington Community Center on August 30th at 6:00 pm for the upcoming Washington Community Theater production of “All Because of Agatha.” Up for grabs will be six female and four male roles for the supernatural comedy set in Salem, Massachusetts. The play centers around cartoonist Duff O’Hara and his young bride, Joan who live in a charming old house that plays host to a yearly paranormal visit by a destructive witch named Agatha Forbes.
Major Renovations Coming to Washington High School
At the August 10th Washington Community School Board meeting, a presentation was held by SVPA Architects to showcase the possible renovation plans for Washington High School. These changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms.
Volunteers Are Welcome to Join Kalona Chamber Booth at State Fair
The Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce is continuing the tradition that started in 1985 by hosting a booth at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, through August 21st. In addition to Director at the Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce Tonia Poole, Fair Hosts Mattie Hershberger of Kalona Chocolates and Grace Schumann of Stitch N Sew Cottage are there through the entire event schedule.
Season tickets available for Washington Performing Arts Series
The Washington Performing Arts Series’ first event of the season will be on September 12th as Backtrack Vocals, a five-person acapella group, takes to the Washington Performing Arts Center stage. Tickets are on sale now through the Washington Auditorium website. Individual tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for college students, and K-12 students get in for free; season tickets are also available for purchase for $60.
Halcyon House Washington Page Ben Schuh
On today’s program, I’m talking with Iowa-based artist and muralist Ben Schuh about his upcoming project in Washington.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Maxine Bigelow-Meyers
Aeron Lifestyle Technology office Manager Maxine Bigelow-Meyers shares some of the items for sale at the Aeron Relay For Life Yard Sale in Fairfield.
William E. Lewis
Celebration of life services for 85-year-old William E. “Bill” Lewis of Lone Tree will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 22, at Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at Jones & Eden Funeral Home. Interment will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for the Johnson County Humane Society or Salem Church.
Mayor Rosien Provides Update on West Buchannon Street Project
A comprehensive plan to update Buchannon Street has been in place for over 25 years, and the city has had a scheduled plan for the last five years. The project will cost $1.7 million, with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) providing 80% of the funding. The project was set to begin three years ago, but budget and time constraints forced the West Buchanan Project to be implemented into phases.
Relay For Life Yard Sale in Fairfield this Friday and Saturday
AERON Lifestyle Technology of Fairfield is hosting a Relay For Life Benefit Yard Sale Friday and Saturday August 19th and 20th at 8 a.m. each day. Early birds are welcome. LifeStyle Technology’s Office Manager Maxine Bigelow-Meyers shares some of the items shoppers can look forward to purchasing, “We’ll have lots of luxury items including; designer clothing, designer shoes, artwork, household items, there’s furniture, office supplies, baby and adult other clothing as well. We’re going to have bicycles, toys, paint, it’s crazy the amount of hardware that we’re getting, fencing, all sorts of stuff. There’s just so many items.”
Winfield Mt. Union School District Goes Under Cosmetic Maintenance
During the summer, the Winfield Mt. Union School District’s maintenance crew concentrated on making some cosmetic changes to the school. The crew replaced the carpet in three classrooms and the elementary office spaces. The elementary office spaces have also been freshly painted. The gym floor was also resurfaced in...
Board of Supervisors Summary
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session this week. The board oversaw a public hearing about the status of the Washington County Homebuyer Assistance Program and heard the yearly report from Washington County Conservation. The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be on August 23rd in the...
Beatrice “Bea” Y. Hershberger Knepp
A celebration of life for 79-year-old Beatrice “Bea” Y. Hershberger Knepp of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Formerly of Grove, Oklahoma and Kalona, Iowa will be held Monday, August 22nd at 10:30a.m. at the East Union Mennonite Church in rural Kalona. Burial will follow at the East Union Cemetery. The service will be available via Livestream on the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook page and YouTube. Family will greet friends from 3-6p.m. Sunday, August 21st at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A memorial fund has been established.
Lions Open Season at Midland in Week Zero
A handful of week zero games in Southeast Iowa is like the appetizer to next week’s main course with a few teams getting to feast early tonight and start the regular season. Lone Tree will put on the pads a week early and kick off the Joe Donovan era with a non-district showdown at Midland in Wyoming.
Washington Woman Arrested for Distributing Controlled Substance to Minors
The Washington Police Department executed a search warrant at 724 South Ave C, Apartment five, at 1:00 pm Monday, August 15th. The search and investigation led to the arrest of thirty-six-year-old Caitlin Bohms of Washington for distributing a controlled substance to minors, a Class B Felony. Distributing Controlled Substances to minors is punishable by up to 25 years in prison and carries a mandatory minimum 5-year sentence.
Demon Football to Scrimmage Muskies Friday
The first look at the 2022 Washington Demon football team will be tomorrow when they make a trip to Muscatine for a scrimmage. The Demons completed the 2021 season with a 4-5 record, but finished strong winning their last three games. Four of their 10 all district selections return including first team quarterback Ethan Patterson. The senior was second in the district with 25 touchdowns, completed 99 of 194 throws for 1,553 yards and added 665 on the ground. Fellow senior Brayden Hartman will anchor the line after a second team all district selection last fall. Second year head coach Nick Ehret tells KCII Sports keys to a bounce back season. “Last year we dealt with a lot of injuries so depth is a big focal point for us and we need to get these younger guys developed. The big thing is understanding what our expectations are, how we need to practice, how we need to prepare, and our attitude we need to come with every Friday night. We made a few changes in the offseason and overall the boys have responded well to these changes. We have a really tough schedule, but we believe everyone on our schedule is someone we could beat.”
WACO and WMU Football Compete in Four Team Showcase Saturday
A Saturday doubleheader of high school football doesn’t come around too often, but Southeast Iowa is here for it in 2022 with WACO and Winfield-Mt. Union kicking off their season tomorrow in a four-team week zero showcase at Martensdale-St. Mary’s. The 8-player double dip features four playoff hopeful...
Fort Madison Man Arrested for Felonious Trespassing
The Washington Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Sunday from the MidAmerican Energy substation in Ainsworth after a masked individual was seen breaking into the fenced power facility. MidAmerican Energy security alerted the Sheriff’s Department, who arrested thirty-one-year-old David Leon Holmes of Fort Madison. When questioned about...
Kalona Man Arrested After Tip-Off from Washington County Ambulance
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Sunday from Washington County Ambulance, who said they were following a vehicle that was erratically driving all over the road. Units eventually caught up with the vehicle as it turned into a parking lot in Kalona, where they approached the driver.
