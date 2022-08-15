Read full article on original website
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Mark Sheets
One of the organizers of the 2nd Annual Travis Greiner Memorial Tractor Ride Mark Sheets discusses the upcoming event.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Maxine Bigelow-Meyers
Aeron Lifestyle Technology office Manager Maxine Bigelow-Meyers shares some of the items for sale at the Aeron Relay For Life Yard Sale in Fairfield.
Iowa Utilities Board Announces Reappointments to Dual Party Relay Council
The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) approved the reappointments of three members to the Dual Party Relay Council (DPRC) during its monthly public meeting. The DPRC advises the IUB on matters related to the relay service and equipment distribution program that the IUB oversees. The relay service and equipment distribution program provides telephone accessibility to Iowans who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind or have difficulty speaking.
