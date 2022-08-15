The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) approved the reappointments of three members to the Dual Party Relay Council (DPRC) during its monthly public meeting. The DPRC advises the IUB on matters related to the relay service and equipment distribution program that the IUB oversees. The relay service and equipment distribution program provides telephone accessibility to Iowans who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind or have difficulty speaking.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO