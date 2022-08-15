ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Scoop: Top gaming agent moves to private equity

Video game industry super-agent Ophir Lupu has joined Haveli Investments, one of the largest private equity funds focused on gaming. Why it matters: One of the best-connected people in the business now has the funds to help shape the direction of myriad game companies. Lupu has rarely been a bold-faced...
BUSINESS
Axios

Target says costs are eating into sustained consumer demand

Target shoppers continued to do what they do best during the second quarter. But the retailer's costs — nearly everything from managing inventory and higher wages amid a competitive labor market, to higher shipping fees due to fuel prices — ate away at the company's margins. Driving the...
RETAIL
Axios

Stablecoin issuer Tether has four clear days each year

So far, Tether has only given the market transparency around exactly four days each year. Why it matters: Tether is the third biggest cryptocurrency in the world, with a $67.5 billion market cap, and it's the most widely traded against the biggest cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ethereum. And yet...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Cio#Franklin Mutual Series#Bain Company
Axios

Home improvement is still hot

Americans are still pretty obsessed with sprucing up their homes, even with prices rising, a cooling housing market and the return of more options for weekend activities. Driving the news: Home Depot and Lowe's executives on their respective earnings calls this week said that shoppers continued to spend on building materials, plumbing, paint and high-end mowers and appliances during the second quarter.
HOME & GARDEN
Axios

Grain prices keep falling, despite drought

Grain prices keep dropping, even though more than half of the Lower 48 states remain in a drought. That's good news for inflation. Why it matters: If sustained, the decline in wheat, corn and soybean prices could ease the rise in food costs and help policymakers knock inflation down a bit.
AGRICULTURE
Axios

Crypto's collapse isn't solving the ransomware problem

It's going to take more than a months-long cryptocurrency free fall to squash the mounting ransomware problem, cyber incident responders and threat analysts tell Axios. Why it matters: Companies have been struggling to fight off an abundance of ransomware hackers in recent years, but recent optimism over a crypto-crash-fueled drop in attacks might be short-lived.
MARKETS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy