Evansville, IN

Vanderburgh County Farm Recognized With Hoosier Homestead Awards

STATEHOUSE (Aug. 18, 2022) – The longstanding Martin Farm in Vanderburgh County recently received Hoosier Homestead Centennial and Sesquicentennial awards for being in operation since 1858, according to State Rep. Matt Hostettler (R-Patoka) and State Sen. Jim Tomes (R-Wadesville) “Since before the Civil War, the Martin family farm has...
ADDITIONAL PAY INCREASES PROPOSED FOR SELECT CITY OF EVANSVILLE EMPLOYEES

POSTED BELOW IS THE LINK TO THE “SALARY SUMMARY” CONCERNING THE PROPOSED INCREASES FOR SELECT CITY EMPLOYEES. (THE ABOVE “SALARY SUMMARY” IS AN EXHIBIT PUBLISHED IN THE PROPOSED 2023 EVANSVILLE CITY BUDGET. THE “SALARY SUMMARY” WAS HANDED OUT TO ELECTED AND APPOINTED CITY OF EVANSVILLE OFFICIALS DURING THE CURRENT BUDGET HEARINGS)
USI Impresses In Opener At North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer opened their NCAA Division I era and their 2022 regular season at the North Dakota Fighting Hawks Thursday. Despite outshooting North Dakota in the match, Southern Indiana came up just shy in a 1-0 loss. Kicking off the...
BREAKING NEWS: News Conference Scheduled To Discuss Robert Doerr Murder

News Conference Scheduled To Discuss Robert Doerr Murder. On February 26th, 2019, around 7:00 p.m., Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr was shot and killed outside of his residence in the 2700 block of Oakley St. Larry Richmond Sr. and Elizabeth Fox-Doerr have been charged with the murder of Robert Doerr. Larry Richmond Sr. has been incarcerated for federal guns charges since 2019. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr has been incarcerated since July 12, 2022, for the charge of Perjury.
Otters win series in walk off fashion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Evansville Otters used all nine innings to get the job done Thursday night, earning a 6-5 win over the Windy City ThunderBolts in the bottom of the ninth. Windy City found offense first in the game, scoring an opening run with an RBI single from...
USI Women Soccer Opens D-I Era On The Road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer kicks off its 2022 regular season at the end of this week with two road matches against North Dakota on Thursday and at Winona State on Saturday. Start times are 1 p.m. for both. The match at North Dakota...
Eagles Predicted To Finish Eighth In Volleyball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Volleyball was predicted to finish eighth in the Ohio Valley Conference this season. The OVC released the preseason predicted order of finish Wednesday morning along with the 2022 Preseason All-OVC Team, where junior outside hitter Leah Anderson (Bloomington, Illinois) landed herself on the team.
Fourth inning dooms Otters in series opener

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A trio of fourth-inning runs allowed by the Evansville Otters was too much to overcome in a 5-2 loss to the Windy City ThunderBolts Tuesday night. Starters Austin Gossmann and Kenny Mathews were strong to start Tuesday night, each putting up three scoreless frames. In the...
Evansville, IN

