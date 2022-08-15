ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Little Woods

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Little Woods. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 7700 block of Haney Drive. Police say around 5:05 p.m., officers found a man lying in the road with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to...
NOLA.com

Man killed in Little Woods shooting, New Orleans police say

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Little Woods area, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive at 5:05 p.m., and found the wounded man on the side of Curran Road. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
WDSU

Teen accused of hitting Plaquemines deputy with ATV out on bond

NEW ORLEANS — An 18-year-old accused of hitting a Plaquemines Parish deputy with an ATV is now out on bond. Reginald Hamilton was charged with attempted murder of a police officer. Those charges were downgraded to aggravated second-degree battery after dash cam video showed contradictions to what happened on...
NOLA.com

Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested

A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
WDSU

WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested for multiple charges including Attempted First Degree Murder, Criminal Street Gang Activity

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection in an ongoing narcotics-based investigation. Jajuan Melvin Poindexter, 21, of Houma, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants in connection with the investigation. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office originally released information on the investigation June 1,...
WWL-TV

Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
WWL

NOPD investigating fatal overnight car crash

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead after an overnight car crash on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department said two vehicles collided just before 10:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two sought in Gonzales Holiday Inn armed robbery investigation

Gonzales Police officers are searching for an individual suspected of committing an armed robbery at the Holiday Inn on Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a black Mercedes driven by an unknown second individual around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 14. If anyone has information...
WDSU

Houma police ask for help solving 30-year-old cold case

HOUMA, La. — The Houma Police Department is asking for the public's help to bring forth any new information in a 30-year-old cold case. Houma police say Adam John “A.J.” Breaux was reported missing on Aug. 28, 1991. Breaux’s disappearance is approaching its 31st anniversary. The...
