WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Little Woods
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Little Woods. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 7700 block of Haney Drive. Police say around 5:05 p.m., officers found a man lying in the road with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to...
NOLA.com
Man killed trying to run across I-10 in New Orleans is ID'd by coroner's office
A man who was hit by a car on Interstate 10 and killed, after abandoning a stolen SUV and trying to run across the highway, was identified Thursday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 29-year-old Barry Smith. New Orleans police said they spotted the SUV on Monday night near...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating after deputy fires gun at suspect accused of trying to burglarize unit
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said it is investigating an incident where a group of people is accused of trying to burglarize a sheriff's office vehicle with a deputy inside. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the incident happened in Metairie and involved an unmarked JPSO unit. Lopinto...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Little Woods shooting, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Little Woods area, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive at 5:05 p.m., and found the wounded man on the side of Curran Road. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
One person dead, multiple detained after shooting in Little Woods, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon homicide that left one man dead in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, according to a media release. NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 7700 block of Haney drive at...
WDSU
Teen accused of hitting Plaquemines deputy with ATV out on bond
NEW ORLEANS — An 18-year-old accused of hitting a Plaquemines Parish deputy with an ATV is now out on bond. Reginald Hamilton was charged with attempted murder of a police officer. Those charges were downgraded to aggravated second-degree battery after dash cam video showed contradictions to what happened on...
One dead in New Orleans East shooting near OMV
Police began investigating a shooting that left one person dead in New Orleans East early Wednesday evening.
NOLA.com
Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested
A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested for multiple charges including Attempted First Degree Murder, Criminal Street Gang Activity
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection in an ongoing narcotics-based investigation. Jajuan Melvin Poindexter, 21, of Houma, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants in connection with the investigation. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office originally released information on the investigation June 1,...
NOPD: Suspect wanted after robbing two in St. Roch
According to the NOPD, at about 1:30 on that Sunday, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and robbed two people in the 100 block of Pauger Street
Man shot on Downman Road Wednesday morning: NOPD
The northbound lanes of Downman Road are closed at Reel Street as part of the ongoing investigation.
Carjacking suspect killed on I-10 in New Orleans East: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a male was struck on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Avenue just after midnight.
WWL-TV
Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10
NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
NOPD investigating fatal overnight car crash
NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead after an overnight car crash on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department said two vehicles collided just before 10:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two sought in Gonzales Holiday Inn armed robbery investigation
Gonzales Police officers are searching for an individual suspected of committing an armed robbery at the Holiday Inn on Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a black Mercedes driven by an unknown second individual around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 14. If anyone has information...
“We breathed life back into it,” city leaders celebrate the completion of the NOPD firing range in NO East
On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Police Department and Mayor Cantrell got together to celebrate the completion of a $3.7 million firing range at the NOPD Municipal Training Academy in New Orleans East
KTAL
Louisiana man pleads guilty to the attempted first-degree murder of hotel desk clerk
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, District Attorney Warren Montgomery announced that a Slidell man pleaded guilty to multiple charges. According to reports, 25-year-old Devin Trevon Wellman pleaded guilty on August 16 to attempted first-degree murder, criminal trespass, and resisting an officer with force or violence. Wellman admitted to...
WDSU
Houma police ask for help solving 30-year-old cold case
HOUMA, La. — The Houma Police Department is asking for the public's help to bring forth any new information in a 30-year-old cold case. Houma police say Adam John “A.J.” Breaux was reported missing on Aug. 28, 1991. Breaux’s disappearance is approaching its 31st anniversary. The...
WDSU
Multi-car crash causes traffic headache for New Orleans driver on Highrise
NEW ORLEANS — Delays are still being felt in New Orleans East even though a disabled car has been cleared from the Highrise Bridge. A multi-car crash during peak commute hours shut down two lanes of Interstate 10 in the westbound lanes of the bridge. The accident has been...
