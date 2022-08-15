Read full article on original website
SC woman competes for Miss Wheelchair America
8th grader Ayden Chappell shows off his skills after winning the youth bluegrass banjo competition at the 86th annual Old Fiddler's Convention. Three women helped save the life of a man having a heart attack at the Greenwood YMCA in July. Food Truck Friday: Mac Attack. Updated: 10 hours ago.
Ice cream art truck sweetens the Upstate, supports SC farmers
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have the inside scoop on a Charleston-based ice cream truck sweetening the Upstate with their ice cream art. It’s called Life Raft Treats. The truck parked in front of The Community Tap in Travelers Reston Friday. John David Harmon calls himself the...
PHOTOS: Beagles rescued from VA breeder arrive in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some of the more than 4,000 beagles rescued from a breeder in Virginia have arrived in Asheville where they will be placed with foster homes while they await adoption. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is one of the animal rescues across the country stepping up to...
Flames erupt on boat leaving one person hurt on Lake Hartwell
SWAT and multiple law enforcement agencies responded after a traffic stop led to a standoff on White Horse Road. FOX Carolina viewer Anna captured footage of a standoff scene on White Horse Road in Greenville County. Rep. Neal Collins shares emotional account of Upstate teen impacted by abortion ban. Updated:...
NC man arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina)- A North Carolina man was arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments, according to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Joshua Lee Perkins was taken into custody for nine counts of second-degree child exploitation and nine counts of third-degree child exploitation. The case was...
Getting Answers: Work on HWY 417 bridge to begin next month
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation shutdown a Spartanburg County bridge five months ago for repairs, but work still hasn’t started. Viewer Kathy Pearson wrote into Fox Carolina News asking our Getting Answers team to find out why. Pearson said the bridge was closed in March and the only detour around it is about 10 miles.
Montgomery man arrested after 3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with three shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One of the drivers who was shot was flown to a hospital in critical condition. A motive remains unclear, WSFA reported. According to the Troup County, Georgia,...
Attorney General responds to Murdaugh defense’s demands to release evidence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dick Harpootlian, one of the attorneys representing disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, held a news conference on Wednesday to talk about evidence in the murder case against his client. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul, who were found...
WATCH: Massive waterspout caught on camera off Florida coast
Coroner releases new details after driver shoots self during traffic stop. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said it appears a woman killed herself during a traffic stop on White Horse Road. 4 Legged Friends : Emerson. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Emerson is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society!...
