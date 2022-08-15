ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

SC woman competes for Miss Wheelchair America

8th grader Ayden Chappell shows off his skills after winning the youth bluegrass banjo competition at the 86th annual Old Fiddler's Convention. Three women helped save the life of a man having a heart attack at the Greenwood YMCA in July. Food Truck Friday: Mac Attack. Updated: 10 hours ago.
SOUTH AMERIICA
FOX Carolina

Ice cream art truck sweetens the Upstate, supports SC farmers

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have the inside scoop on a Charleston-based ice cream truck sweetening the Upstate with their ice cream art. It’s called Life Raft Treats. The truck parked in front of The Community Tap in Travelers Reston Friday. John David Harmon calls himself the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

PHOTOS: Beagles rescued from VA breeder arrive in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some of the more than 4,000 beagles rescued from a breeder in Virginia have arrived in Asheville where they will be placed with foster homes while they await adoption. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is one of the animal rescues across the country stepping up to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Flames erupt on boat leaving one person hurt on Lake Hartwell

SWAT and multiple law enforcement agencies responded after a traffic stop led to a standoff on White Horse Road. FOX Carolina viewer Anna captured footage of a standoff scene on White Horse Road in Greenville County. Rep. Neal Collins shares emotional account of Upstate teen impacted by abortion ban. Updated:...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
FOX Carolina

NC man arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina)- A North Carolina man was arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments, according to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Joshua Lee Perkins was taken into custody for nine counts of second-degree child exploitation and nine counts of third-degree child exploitation. The case was...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Getting Answers: Work on HWY 417 bridge to begin next month

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation shutdown a Spartanburg County bridge five months ago for repairs, but work still hasn’t started. Viewer Kathy Pearson wrote into Fox Carolina News asking our Getting Answers team to find out why. Pearson said the bridge was closed in March and the only detour around it is about 10 miles.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnc#Western North Carolina#Upstate#Ga#Fox
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Massive waterspout caught on camera off Florida coast

Coroner releases new details after driver shoots self during traffic stop. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said it appears a woman killed herself during a traffic stop on White Horse Road. 4 Legged Friends : Emerson. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Emerson is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society!...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy