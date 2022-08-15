Read full article on original website
WGAL
Man will stand trial in double homicide in Cumberland County
A man charged in connection with a double homicide in Cumberland County will stand trial. Cordaryl Burns had his preliminary hearing Friday. He's charged with homicide and arson. Police arrested Burns and another man, Larry Burns, in March. Investigators said the men shot and killed two people in February in...
Man Opened Fire Near Pool Full Of Children In Manheim Township: Police
A man fired a gun near an apartment complex pool in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, August 14, 2022, police say. Police were called to the report of shots fired by the pool at 1631 Judie Lane in the Villages of Lancaster in Manheim Township around 4:17 p.m., according to a release by the department on Friday, August 19.
local21news.com
Man charged with setting three forest fires
NEWPORT TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A volunteer firefighter was charged by Newport township Police after allegedly setting three fires that turned into wildfires. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 35-year-old James Havens admitted to setting the fires in a wooded area in Newport Township on April 24th after drinking with friends led to an argument.
abc27.com
Multiple vehicle thefts reported in Spring Garden Township
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating multiple reports of cars being broken into, as well as vehicles being stolen that occurred during the overnight hours of Aug 18. According to a release, the thefts occurred in the Regents’ Glen and...
Carlisle contractor will face trial on theft charges, prosecutors say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The owner of a Cumberland County contracting company will stand trial for multiple charges of theft, the county's district attorney said Friday. Timothy Hoffman, 53, owner and president of Hoffman Custom Contracting, is charged with five felony counts of theft by required disposition of funds and two felony counts of theft by deception, District Attorney Seán M. McCormack said in a press release.
WGAL
Man bought human body parts online, Cumberland County district attorney says
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was purchasing human body parts online, according to the Cumberland County district attorney's office. Jeremy Pauley, 40, was arrested Thursday and is charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities. East Pennsboro Township...
Pigs killed after getting loose on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pigs got loose on I-81 northbound near exit 77 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, PennDOT confirmed to abc27. Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said police were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday for loose pigs on the roadway around mile marker 77. Frazer said […]
18-Month-Old Airlifted From Delivery Truck Crash In Lancaster County (DEVELOPING)
An 18-month-old child was hit by a delivery truck in Lancaster County on Thursday, August 18, according to emergency dispatchers. The crash happened near the area of Philadelphia Pike and Plank Road in Salisbury Township just before 10 a.m., according to dispatch. A medical helicopter was called to the scene,...
WGAL
Is it legal to have body parts? Arrest of man accused of dealing in human remains raises questions
A former Cumberland County man who is accused of trying to buy stolen human body parts is expected back in court next month. Jeremy Pauley, 40, is charged with abuse of a corpse and receiving stolen property. His preliminary hearing – to determine if there's enough evidence to go to...
abc27.com
Lancaster woman arrested for stealing $400 worth of energy drinks
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested in connection with stealing $400 in energy drinks from a supermarket back in June of 2022. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to police, 42-year-old...
Police conclude investigations into 2 fatal crashes near the intersection of Route 72 and Lititz Road in East Hempfield Township
The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that two investigations into fatal crashes near the intersection of Lancaster Road (Route 72) and Lititz Road in East Hempfield Township have recently concluded. The first incident occurred on Feb. 9, when a juvenile passenger of a Ford Taurus was killed...
Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
abc27.com
Two injured after Pa. Turnpike accident in Dauphin County
(WHTM) — A traffic accident involving entrapment caused two injuries on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) during the afternoon hours of Aug 18. According to Pa. State Police, the crash occurred on the westbound lanes of the highway at mile marker 258.4. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
WGAL
Lancaster County DA releases results of investigation into fatal crashes at busy intersection
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County district attorney's office is releasing results of its investigation into a busy intersection where there were two fatal crashes earlier this year. In each case, a tractor-trailer and a car collided at Route 72 and Lititz Road, north of East Petersburg. The...
local21news.com
Lancaster County man found safe after search detail
Lancaster County, PA — UPDATE: The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the missing 79-year-old man has been found safe just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say he was last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities received a report that he left his home and did not return, and his family was concerned about his health status.
Man Helping Hurt Dog On Highway Hit By Drunk Driver: Pennsylvania State Police
A Harrisburg man was hit by a drunk driver while helping an injured dog, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The 58-year-old Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S in Oliver Township when he struck a dog, pulled over, and got out to check if it was ok, state police explain in the release.
abc27.com
OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
Pa. man was killed after shooter thought he set him up: police
Carlos Rivera-Rivera thought Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez had set him up to be jumped. On March 13, Rivera-Rivera shot Bermudez-Melendez inside a York City garage, shoved him into his car, and proceeded to shoot him multiple times from the driver’s seat though the back seat, according to court records released Friday.
abc27.com
Update: Missing 77-year-old woman located safe
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were searching for Audrey Gray, 77, of Mifflin, Juniata County, who has been located safe. Police said Gray may have been at special risk of harm or injury. Gray is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and...
WGAL
Woman killed in Lebanon County crash
LEBANON, Pa. — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 2900 block of Route 72 in Union Township around 4:30 p.m. According to police documents, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Cavalier. The Cavalier, driven by...
