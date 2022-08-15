ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

WGAL

Man will stand trial in double homicide in Cumberland County

A man charged in connection with a double homicide in Cumberland County will stand trial. Cordaryl Burns had his preliminary hearing Friday. He's charged with homicide and arson. Police arrested Burns and another man, Larry Burns, in March. Investigators said the men shot and killed two people in February in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man charged with setting three forest fires

NEWPORT TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A volunteer firefighter was charged by Newport township Police after allegedly setting three fires that turned into wildfires. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 35-year-old James Havens admitted to setting the fires in a wooded area in Newport Township on April 24th after drinking with friends led to an argument.
NEWPORT, PA
abc27.com

Multiple vehicle thefts reported in Spring Garden Township

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating multiple reports of cars being broken into, as well as vehicles being stolen that occurred during the overnight hours of Aug 18. According to a release, the thefts occurred in the Regents’ Glen and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle contractor will face trial on theft charges, prosecutors say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The owner of a Cumberland County contracting company will stand trial for multiple charges of theft, the county's district attorney said Friday. Timothy Hoffman, 53, owner and president of Hoffman Custom Contracting, is charged with five felony counts of theft by required disposition of funds and two felony counts of theft by deception, District Attorney Seán M. McCormack said in a press release.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

Pigs killed after getting loose on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pigs got loose on I-81 northbound near exit 77 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, PennDOT confirmed to abc27. Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said police were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday for loose pigs on the roadway around mile marker 77. Frazer said […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster woman arrested for stealing $400 worth of energy drinks

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested in connection with stealing $400 in energy drinks from a supermarket back in June of 2022. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to police, 42-year-old...
LANCASTER, PA
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Two injured after Pa. Turnpike accident in Dauphin County

(WHTM) — A traffic accident involving entrapment caused two injuries on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) during the afternoon hours of Aug 18. According to Pa. State Police, the crash occurred on the westbound lanes of the highway at mile marker 258.4. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Lancaster County man found safe after search detail

Lancaster County, PA — UPDATE: The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the missing 79-year-old man has been found safe just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say he was last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities received a report that he left his home and did not return, and his family was concerned about his health status.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man was killed after shooter thought he set him up: police

Carlos Rivera-Rivera thought Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez had set him up to be jumped. On March 13, Rivera-Rivera shot Bermudez-Melendez inside a York City garage, shoved him into his car, and proceeded to shoot him multiple times from the driver’s seat though the back seat, according to court records released Friday.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Update: Missing 77-year-old woman located safe

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were searching for Audrey Gray, 77, of Mifflin, Juniata County, who has been located safe. Police said Gray may have been at special risk of harm or injury. Gray is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman killed in Lebanon County crash

LEBANON, Pa. — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 2900 block of Route 72 in Union Township around 4:30 p.m. According to police documents, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Cavalier. The Cavalier, driven by...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

