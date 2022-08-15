Read full article on original website
State audit of North Dakota Department of Human Services not favorable
(Bismarck, ND) -- The State Auditor's Office says the Department of Human Services is not conducting follow-ups on children from reported abusive situations. The report released this week says DHS is not adhering to its own policies of checking on children in the allowed timeframe. The Auditor's office said in...
Burgum forms group to reduce government regulations
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new panel is tasked with proposing reductions in government regulations to the 2023 Legislature. Governor Doug Burgum formed the Red Tape Reduction Working Group Thursday through an executive order. The group is made up of representatives from Cabinet and non-Cabinet agencies asked to review regulations and...
North Dakota State Penitentiary Guard missed check in day of Isaak suicide
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol says in a new report that a state penitentiary guard didn't follow policy on the day Chad Isaak committed suicide. The report released Wednesday says Correctional Officer Sergeant Deandre Adams missed two check-ins with Isaak the day the convicted quadruple murderer died.
North Dakota Safety Council offering defensive driving classes
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Safety Council is offering defensive driving classes for bus drivers and other vehicles. The course runs four hours and is available to any North Dakota driver. According to Triple-A, Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the "100 deadliest days." During this time...
Fargo School Board votes to reinstate Pledge of Allegiance at regular meetings
(Fargo, ND) -- Just nine days after voting to nix the Pledge of Allegiance from their regular meetings, the Fargo School Board has officially changed course. By a vote of 8-1, the board has voted to reinstate the pledge at the beginning of their meetings moving forward. Only Nyamal Dei voted against the motion put forth by board President Dr. Tracie Newman, citing her want to not 'bend to the hate' that was sent her way from messages received over the past week and a half.
North Dakota oil production increases
(Bismarck, ND) -- A report released Tuesday by the State Mineral Resources Department says oil production is up in the state. Production rose in June for the second straight month to just under one-point-one million barrels per day. Natural gas production is also near an all-time high for the state.
Mixed news in latest Minnesota jobs report
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's latest jobs report has both good and bad news. The good news is that unemployment in the state remains at a record low, with a one-point-eight percent jobless rate. The report also shows employers added 19 thousand jobs in July. But the report shows that people continue to leave the workforce.
Fargo Human Rights Commission releases statement on intolerance and hatred
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo's Human Rights Commission has issued a statement in response to the recent comments and actions of some in the community in the wake of the Fargo School Board's decision to nix, then reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance to their regular board meetings. In...
West Fargo, Fargo Fire Departments to participate in Narcan leave behind program
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department and Fargo Fire Department have announced they will be participating in Fargo Cass Public Health’s Naloxone, or Narcan, leave behind program. The program allows both fire departments to distribute Narcan leave behind kits to individuals at risk of experiencing an...
Updated: 18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them
(Update: 1:12 p.m) -- Updated information can be found below. (Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst...
Children and teens with K9 Crew to benefit from Cops & Cons charity softball game in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A charity softball game for a good cause happens Saturday afternoon in Fargo. "Basically what we are doing is partnering with law enforcement. We are a bunch of individuals in recovery and we are raising some money for a bunch of kids," said Pastor David Vernoy. Vernoy...
Fargo School Board member Robin Nelson talks Pledge, special meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- Ahead of their special meeting Thursday evening, one member of the Fargo School Board is speaking out on the topic of the Pledge of Allegiance involving board meetings. Robin Nelson, the only board member who ran for re-election successfully this past June, says her decision to vote...
Fargo Public Schools recruitment letter goes viral
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Public Schools recruitment letter is going viral on social media. FPS sent the letter in April to Florida teachers shortly after the passage of the Parental Rights Bill. The so-called Don't Say Gay law prohibits Kindergarten through third grade teachers from using lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Minnesota Health Managers: Over 80 percent of kids have had COVID
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Public health managers say over 80 percent of kids in Minnesota have had the coronavirus. The CDC made that claim Thursday based on a look at blood samples from across the state. The CDC however says it's not sure just how many of the million-plus kids in the state have enough antibodies to protect themselves from the virus.
NDDOT announces new Highway Safety Corridor location
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation through Vision Zero has begun its newest Highway Safety Corridor project on U.S. Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City. The project is designed to include enhanced safety features and an increase in law enforcement to remind drivers they are responsible...
Feeling shellfish: West Fargo Fire saves turtle near Sheyenne River
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department got a little shellfish with a rescue Friday afternoon near the Sheyenne River. Crews got reports of a massive turtle beached near the River, and despite the turtle getting "a bit snappy" with firefighers, they were able to lead it back to the water.
Fargo School District trying to recruit Special Education Teachers, increases updated substitute pay structure
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Public Schools officials are trying to fill positions for special education teachers. FPS has over 25 job listings online for special education educators. Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi has recently told WDAY Radio that the positions tend to be the hardest to fill. Gandhi says the district is also trying to address staff shortages for roles such as counselors, custodians, and food service workers.
Fargo School Board reverses Pledge decision. Man charged with attempted murder. Game to benefit K9 Crew.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: An about face for the Fargo School board. They will recite the Pledge of Allegiance after all. Fargo police arrest a man on a charge of attempted murder. How a charity softball game will benefit children and teens with the K9 Crew.
8-18-22 WDAY Midday: Weather & Ag Hour
09:04 - Mark Anderson a farmer from Comstock, ND talks with the WAG crew about his experiences in farming and a belief history on his family. Mark's family has been living on the same farm since the late 1890s. Tune in weekdays at 1 p.m. for WDAY Midday's - Weather...
Fargo teacher recruitment letter goes viral. Crime suspect scuffles with Chief. White teachers laid off first.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A teacher recruitment letter for Fargo Public Schools is causing a stir. A crime suspect gets into a scuffle with a police chief, who receives help from citizens in making the arrest. How and why white teachers in one school district will be the first to face layoffs.
