(Fargo, ND) -- Just nine days after voting to nix the Pledge of Allegiance from their regular meetings, the Fargo School Board has officially changed course. By a vote of 8-1, the board has voted to reinstate the pledge at the beginning of their meetings moving forward. Only Nyamal Dei voted against the motion put forth by board President Dr. Tracie Newman, citing her want to not 'bend to the hate' that was sent her way from messages received over the past week and a half.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO