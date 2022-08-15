Read full article on original website
Campohellfire
4d ago
No where does it say that EVERYONE in ALL of San Diego City and ALL of the counties have a reduction in our prices. I bet you that our rates go up to cover for their losses.
Related
SDG&E replaces 68 feet of power cable after multiple long outages in La Jolla's Country Club area
After a series of power outages in La Jolla's Country Club area in recent months — some lasting up to 19 hours — San Diego Gas & Electric has replaced a cable that helps deliver power to more than 160 houses.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: How Proposition 13 Is Affecting San Diego’s Housing Market
If you’re able to buy a house at all in San Diego these days, you’re among the fortunate. Prices have exploded in recent years. But thanks to a decades-old initiative in California, newer and often younger homeowners are paying considerably more in property taxes that help fund public services.
kusi.com
Why San Diego voters should not approve the proposed garbage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat Council President Elo-Rivera, Councilmember Joe LaCava, labor and community groups gathered to support reform of the People’s Ordinance. Last month, the Democrat-led San Diego City Council voted 7-2 in favor of reforming the People’s Ordinance. San Diego City Council President Elo-Rivers says the current ordinance “impacts the city’s ability to provide world-class public services; impedes progress toward our Climate Action Plan goals, and provides an exclusive benefit to only a subset of City residents.”
wolfstreet.com
California Housing Market Pukes: As Sales Collapse (San Diego County -41%), Prices Begin to Swoon
San Francisco & Silicon Valley lead. Southern California is catching up. In Los Angeles County, prices fell in July from June for the first since Adam and Eve. It’s peak home-buying season in California, but sky-high home prices, holy-moly mortgage rates, the collapse of cryptos, the vanishing DeFi, and the implosion of tech startups, SPACs, and IPOs, all of which are crucial to the wealth, or perceived wealth, of many Californians, pulled the rug out from under California’s splendid housing markets.
iheart.com
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
Voiceof San Diego
Vista Approves New SRO Hotel Amid Housing Need
A Vista developer is converting a former motel into cheap housing – at $1,300 a month per apartment, they’re about 40 percent below the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in a city where rents are increasing among the fastest in the county. But the 75 units in...
kusi.com
With temperatures rising, California issues Flex Alert in the evening
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With above-normal temperatures expected in the San Diego area and many parts of the state, a statewide Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, urging residents to voluntarily cut back on power use to avoid strain on California’s electrical grid.
SR-67 reopens after Poway brush fire
Firefighters used water drops and ground crews to attack a fire that temporarily shut down a highway in North County Wednesday afternoon.
6 Tips for Saving Electricity and Staying Cool During a Statewide Flex Alert
The first statewide Flex Alert of the summer occurred Wednesday afternoon amid a heat wave across the West. There’s no way to predict if there will be more, but here are six tips provided by San Diego Gas & Electric for reducing your use of electricity while staying cool on future hot days.
Chula Vista council member calls for temporary closure of Harborside Park
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Council member John McCann called for the temporary closure of Harborside Park Friday, citing safety concerns. "The proposal I support is temporarily shutting down the park so we can get rid of the illicit drug use, the trafficking and all of the other challenges of criminal activity that's currently happening in the park, so we can re-plan the park to be used by the Harborside Community," said Council Member McCann. He is also running for mayor.
San Diego supervisors OK rule change on amusements operation
According to Anderson's office, the original ordinance took effect several decades ago, but the exact year was unknown.
KPBS
San Diego residents, lawmakers weigh in on Inflation Reduction Act
How will the Inflation Reduction Act help people right here in San Diego County? And do San Diegans think it will help them? KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has some answers. The list of what the Inflation Reduction Act says it will do is hefty: improve energy efficiency, reduce health care and prescription drug bills, create green jobs, reduce greenhouse gasses, and clean up pollution — just to name a few.
San Diego County pursuing $11.6M grant for park upgrade
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to apply for $11.6 million in state funding to upgrade the Tijuana River Valley Regional Park.
fox5sandiego.com
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties, and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
Voiceof San Diego
After Wiping Millions in Back Debt, Superior Court to Tighten Budget
The San Diego County Superior Court, per an agreement struck earlier this summer in Sacramento, will wipe nearly $200 million worth of debt it imposed on hundreds of thousands and cease collection efforts. Superior Court judge Michael S. Groch, who oversees the criminal division downtown, filed an order last month...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: SDUSD Candidate Puts His Progressive Bona Fides Front and Center
Cody Petterson, candidate for San Diego Unified school board’s District C, isn’t shy about who he is and what he believes. Petterson will talk your ear off about his background in environmental activism and progressive politics, and his numerous policy goals. He’s an ardent supporter of ethnic studies and community school models, and thinks his experience working on education policy will help him secure money to increase funding per pupil in the district.
NBC San Diego
Small Plane Crashes on I-8 Freeway, Lands on El Cajon Roadway
A small plane crashed onto a major San Diego freeway and landed on a city street in El Cajon Thursday, injuring at least one person and damaging a car. The small silver plane crashed into a railing on Interstate 8 at about 10:35 a.m. and came to a stop under the freeway overpass on Greenfield Drive, California Highway Patrol said. According to Flightaware, the plane was a fixed-wing, single-engine 1951 Cessna 195.
Here’s how San Diegans can dispose of unwanted items for free
Caltrans representatives announced that the next dump day for San Diegans looking to get rid of their unwanted household items will be held Saturday.
NBC San Diego
Think San Diego Gas is Still High? Try 12 Bucks a Gallon
San Diegans don’t mince words when it comes to the price of gas. "It's crazy but you gotta drive, you gotta go places." A random stop at a San Diego-area gas station in June prompted comments like ,“I hope the gas prices go down as soon as possible,“ or, "it's crazy but you gotta go places," and "it's ridiculous."
sdcwa.org
First Aqueduct Structures Rehab
The southern First Aqueduct delivers untreated water from Escondido throughout southeast San Diego County. The southern First Aqueduct delivers untreated water from Escondido throughout southeast San Diego County. Pipeline 1 and Pipeline 2 structures built in the late 40s and early 50s require maintenance to continue providing water to our member agencies. This project rehabilitates, abandons, or replaces 110 structures over 19 miles of the southern portion of the First Aqueduct.
