Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine farmer impacted by PFAS plowing new path forward
UNITY, Maine — Farmers and agricultural producers reeling from contamination from so-called toxic chemicals known as PFAS continue to face an uncertain future. The source of the pollution comes from leftover municipal biosolids, used as fertilizer for decades. But an out-of-work organic farmer found a new way to plow forward as an advocate to keep farmers afloat and protect the environment.
Is It Too Soon To Wonder About Fall Foliage in Maine?
The past couple of days of steady, gentle, soaking rain was just want the lawn ordered. Actually, it’s about a third of the amount the lawn ordered, but at least it is a start. And next week’s forecast for the Bangor region has 3 or 4 days of probable...
Check Out The List-2022 Maine State Fairs Are Not Over Yet
Summer may be winding down, but there are still plenty of fairs to come!. Yeah, you can feel it in the air if you wake up and go to work really early in the morning. There have been a couple days this week where I thought "Hey, this is almost hoodie weather" Oh, and pants, I'm going to have to put on pants again soon, but contrary to popular belief, Summer 2022 doesn't officially end until September 22nd!
wabi.tv
Maine Wild Blueberry Festival returns to Machias this weekend
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Maine Wild Blueberry Festival has returned to Machias this weekend. “We’ve really missed it for the past two years, so it’s just so wonderful to see the activity in Machias,” said Ellen Farnsworth, Maine Wild Blueberry Festival director.
Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends.
3 Easy Ways to Find the Best Places to Paddle in Maine
The ultimate game-changer for my life here in Maine was the day I picked up a kayak from L.L. Bean. I have always loved being on the water, whether I’m boating in Casco Bay, walking around Mackworth Island, or sitting on the beach in Scarborough. The lightbulb moment happened...
WPFO
Worsening algae blooms are making Maine's lakes and ponds more toxic
(BDN) -- Maine’s inland waters are in trouble as ongoing drought conditions and increasingly warmer summers create better conditions for toxic algae blooms. The worst may be yet to come, according to a state water quality expert. “In general this year is worse than ever before with more reports...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
wabi.tv
LifeFlight of Maine receives $1 million gift
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - LifeFlight of Maine is getting ready to celebrate 25 years in 2023. They recently received a key donation that will help them continue to provide the best care to Mainers. “We’re soon to transport our 35,000 patient,” said Chief Operating Officer, Chuck Hogan. LifeFlight...
Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
wgan.com
FEMA grant funding secured for 3 Maine fire departments
Some Maine fire departments will benefit from more than $150,000 in grant funding. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree’s office announced Friday that the money is part of the second round of funding through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. Departments in South Portland, Casco and Boothbay Harbor will receive money...
wabi.tv
Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish to return to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Preparations are underway to turn the Union Street Complex into a temporary set of wiffle ball fields for this Saturday. This is all part of Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish tournament that seeks to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Maine. “We became a nonprofit organization...
mainebiz.biz
Effort to build plywood plant in Somerset County still needs funding
Maine has been in a building boom in the past several years, but among the products that have to be shipped in is plywood — which is used in nearly every type of structure, from houses to commercial buildings, as part of the roof and in the subflooring. In...
foxbangor.com
Fall Foliage still on track in Maine
STATEWIDE– Don’t be fooled by browning lawns and stressed trees, the foliage will be spectacular in many locations this year. That’s Yankee Magazine’s fall foliage forecast for 2022. Their longtime expert, Jim Salge, says despite the drought, northern New England and the mountain areas aren’t as...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated August 18, 2022 at 5:30am.
railfan.com
Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch
ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
Maine business could be a model for new federal export program launch
AUBURN, Maine — Kathie Leonard smiled as she led a tour through her warehouse on Wednesday. Unless her invited guests were within several feet of her, her voice could not be heard over the din of nearby textile weaving machines. To Leonard, the noise was a lovely orchestra. It...
wabi.tv
Ideas welcome for Skowhegan riverfront redesign
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Skowhegan and the non profit Main Street Skowhegan are inviting the community to share their ideas for redesigning the Riverfront between 39 and 225 Water Street. The goal is to make the area enjoyable for pedestrians and bikers, river viewing and river access.
Solar power in Maine
With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
3.0 Earthquake Detected in Downeast Maine Wednesday Morning
Another earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Washington County, Maine, less than a week after two similar-sized earthquakes were detected in that area. According to the National Weather Service Office in Caribou, a 3.0 magnitude quake occurred at 2:55 a.m. EST, about 3 kilometers east-southeast of Centerville Township, Maine, at a depth of about 5 km below the Earth’s surface.
