Indianapolis, IN

After beating rare cancer, Carmel speech pathologist helps others get free screenings

Indiana University Health speech pathologist Julia Porter’s own journey as a cancer survivor has made her passionate about helping others detect head and neck cancer. Porter, 30, was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer that most commonly arises in salivary glands of the head and neck, after having surgery to remove a mass in her nose. She finished cancer treatments in October 2017. Porter, who doesn’t smoke, said there are about 1,200 cases of adenoid cystic carcinoma a year.
CARMEL, IN
wbiw.com

Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program graduates eight in August ceremony

SEYMOUR – Schneck Medical Center announced eight nurses have graduated from its Nurse Residency Program. Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program is a one-year program that includes monthly training sessions designed to support the new graduate nurse’s transition from advanced beginner to competent professional. It focuses on leadership, quality...
SEYMOUR, IN
Fox 59

This sweet doggo needs a home!

INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

IMPD: Missing man may be in need of medical attention

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 38-year-old man. Police say Shawn Lapp, 38, was possibly last seen on Wednesday, August 17 in the 1000 block of Sanders Street. Lapp may be in need of medical attention. If you see Lapp, you...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city

Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Celebrating Indiana Archaeology Month

INDIANA – September will be the 27th annual celebration of archaeology in Indiana state and the return of the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology printed commemorative posters. The 2022 poster design focuses on late Pre-contact pottery styles. The ceramics of the Late Pre-contact period of Indiana indicate...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

IU Bloomington ranked among Most Trusted Universities

BLOOMINGTON – A new survey of the top 135 doctoral research universities ranks Indiana University Bloomington No. 22 among its public Most Trusted Universities. IU Bloomington is 59th overall in the nationwide survey conducted by Morning Consult, a company that provides survey research and other data to businesses, news organizations, and the government.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

IU student found dead in Bloomington home

BLOOMINGTON – Avery R. McMillan, 20, an IU Bloomington student, was found dead in a home Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of Arlington Road near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain says an autopsy was performed Thursday afternoon. Those...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

