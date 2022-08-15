Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
After beating rare cancer, Carmel speech pathologist helps others get free screenings
Indiana University Health speech pathologist Julia Porter’s own journey as a cancer survivor has made her passionate about helping others detect head and neck cancer. Porter, 30, was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer that most commonly arises in salivary glands of the head and neck, after having surgery to remove a mass in her nose. She finished cancer treatments in October 2017. Porter, who doesn’t smoke, said there are about 1,200 cases of adenoid cystic carcinoma a year.
wbiw.com
Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program graduates eight in August ceremony
SEYMOUR – Schneck Medical Center announced eight nurses have graduated from its Nurse Residency Program. Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program is a one-year program that includes monthly training sessions designed to support the new graduate nurse’s transition from advanced beginner to competent professional. It focuses on leadership, quality...
Hamilton County Humane Society offering 'priceless' adoptions Saturday
FISHERS, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County is hosting a “priceless” adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 20 to alleviate crowding because the shelter is over capacity. (NOTE: The video accompanying this story if from the grand opening of the Hamilton County Humane Society at its...
Current Publishing
Community caregiving: Zionsville parents of children with IDD worry about what happens to their child when they die
Zionsville residents David and Janice Agarwal are 58 and 60 years old. Their son, Alex, is 22. They said they worry about their son’s relationships, employment and well-being. But they said they worry most about what he will do when they die. “If Janice and I died today, I...
'Unwanted': The top reason pets are surrendered to animal shelter
"Unwanted" is the number one reason for animal surrenders at the Humane Society for Hamilton County. The no-kill shelter is at capacity.
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
Fox 59
This sweet doggo needs a home!
INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
Woman installed as first Black female senior pastor for Indy area Baptist church
INDIANAPOLIS — The woman named the first Black female senior pastor of a Baptist church in Indianapolis will be officially installed in her role on Sunday. We first told you when she was elected to the position last year, but due to COVID-19 and other delays her installation is this weekend. Pastor Adrienne Overton was given […]
wbiw.com
Monroe County Y hosts New Mind Body Studio Grand Opening at the Southeast Y
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County YMCA is hosting an Open House week to celebrate the grand opening of their new Mind Body Studio at the Southeast Y (2125 S. Highland Avenue in Bloomington. The Y’s new Mind Body Studio will host a range of Mind Body classes that incorporate...
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
bcdemocrat.com
‘He was a hero’: Family, friends recall late Indiana Conservation Officer whose name was ‘synonymous to Brown County’
Many remember Jeff Atwood with differing stories, but the themes and his character remain consistent throughout each unique tale. A man who was steadfast in his beliefs. A good man who loved his family and took care of people. A fearless hero. He served as an Indiana Department of Natural...
WISH-TV
Your Best Friend’s Closet women’s consignment event happens in Carmel next weekend
Your Best Friend’s Closet is a pop-up women’s consignment event coming to the Clay Terrace mall in Carmel next weekend. They kick off the sale with a “Ladies Night Out Sip and Shop” event on Thursday, August 25. Tickets are limited. Then the rest of the...
With shelter at capacity, Indy Animal Care Services seeks people to foster, adopt
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services says their shelter is at capacity and they are in desperate need of people to adopt animals. If you aren't able to take in a new pet, IACS wants you to know there are many other ways to help. Volunteering and making a...
wrtv.com
IMPD: Missing man may be in need of medical attention
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 38-year-old man. Police say Shawn Lapp, 38, was possibly last seen on Wednesday, August 17 in the 1000 block of Sanders Street. Lapp may be in need of medical attention. If you see Lapp, you...
Indianapolis Recorder
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
wbiw.com
Celebrating Indiana Archaeology Month
INDIANA – September will be the 27th annual celebration of archaeology in Indiana state and the return of the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology printed commemorative posters. The 2022 poster design focuses on late Pre-contact pottery styles. The ceramics of the Late Pre-contact period of Indiana indicate...
wbiw.com
IU Bloomington ranked among Most Trusted Universities
BLOOMINGTON – A new survey of the top 135 doctoral research universities ranks Indiana University Bloomington No. 22 among its public Most Trusted Universities. IU Bloomington is 59th overall in the nationwide survey conducted by Morning Consult, a company that provides survey research and other data to businesses, news organizations, and the government.
wbiw.com
Kelley School’s Business Horizons journal ranks 20th worldwide in terms of research impact
BLOOMINGTON — Business Horizons, an academic journal published by Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, continues to grow in influence, as evidenced by a recent huge leap in the Impact Factor ratings and rankings, which measure how often academic journal articles are cited by scholars and researchers. The...
Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington
A 20-year-old Indiana University student was found dead Wednesday morning at a house just outside of Bloomington.
wbiw.com
IU student found dead in Bloomington home
BLOOMINGTON – Avery R. McMillan, 20, an IU Bloomington student, was found dead in a home Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of Arlington Road near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain says an autopsy was performed Thursday afternoon. Those...
