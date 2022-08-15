ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

City councilors major proposals to be voted on during Monday night meeting

By Marilyn Upchurch
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qWcx_0hHbFeg100

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors will meet Monday night to go over some proposed legislation that has been getting a lot of attention from the public. With some of the major topics coming from Councilor Renee Grout and Councilor Brook Bassan.

“Its become apparent to me that most people in Albuquerque are really expressing that they are not happy about the idea of enforcing and enacting safe outdoor spaces,” said Brook Bassan, District 4 Councilor.

VIDEO: Traffic stop turns into struggle with BCSO and suspect

City Councilor Brook Bassan used to support the idea but is now proposing a moratorium be put in place for safe outdoor spaces after many in her district and across Albuquerque have voiced their concerns over the city sanctioned homeless camps.

“Its not a real good first step for making sure that we do something about the immediate homeless crisis that’s in Albuquerque while also making sure to ensure the rights of the different property owners and private residents that are choosing not to live that lifestyle,” said Bassan.

The ordinance was originally passed by council, but Monday Bassan will be introducing a moratorium that will remove safe outdoor spaces from the ordinance all together. It needs five votes to pass.

However, even if that moratorium is passed at Monday nights meeting, the mayor can still veto it. City Councilor Louie Sanchez says there’s another option, instead of axing the plan all together.

“One of the big changes I wanted to see made is the fact that I think it’s really important that we keep everybody safe in those safe outdoor spaces,” said Councilor Sanchez.

Albuquerque approves first Safe Outdoor Space on Menaul and I-25

Another subject of discussion at tomorrows meeting, District 9 City Councilor Renee Grout’s proposal to re-allocate money set aside for Planned Parenthood to youth shelter services and the Barret House Shelter.

“$250,000 is a lot of taxpayer money to go to a billion dollar business. One that a lot of citizens oppose as a matter of conscience and we have a responsibility to spend our taxpayer money wisely,” said Councilor Grout.

Councilor Grout’s legislation was first introduced in June and it will have its final action at tomorrows meeting. Although Councilor Bassan is fighting for a halt on safe outdoor spaces, the city has already approved one designated area on Menaul near Interstate 25.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 5

Trace Bengham
4d ago

When dealing with the growing homeless problem in Albuquerque, all they’ve done is move the problem to a new location. The City of ABQ will never solve this problem until the practice “tough love”. Specifically, those who have mental and physical issues should be forced into institutions where they can get the help needed, those who break laws should be prosecuted and imprisoned, those who are capable of working should be forced to work or leave the city.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County commissioners approve amendments to Santolina plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A controversial development on Albuquerque’s west side is moving forward. Santolina is a proposed community covering more than 13,000 acres. The master plan was adopted in 2015 but there’s been much debate over where the water will come from. Bernalillo County commissioners recently approved amendments to the plan that would allow opportunities […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Belen and MRGCD come up with flood control plan

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Belen and the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District are moving forward with a flood control plan. The city was left underwater in 2021 when heavy rain caused the Highline Canal to break. There was a similar breach back in 2018. It’s a long-term problem that the city has been […]
BELEN, NM
Source New Mexico

City officially shuts down Coronado Park, leaving some to find new place to sleep

City officials put up fences around Coronado Park near Downtown Albuquerque on Wednesday, the official closure of a place where as many as 125 unsheltered people once camped. Mayor Tim Keller made the announcement about closing the park last month, surprising many. The move comes amid a housing shortage in the city and right after the Albuquerque City Council voted to ban approved encampments until at least August 2023.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bcso
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County celebrates one year at Alvarado Square

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County celebrated one year of calling Alvarado Square home Thursday. The county held a dedication ceremony since the pandemic delayed the original opening celebration last August. The eight-story building consolidated offices and hundreds of employees to one place downtown. “What was really important was that customer service, that accessibility to the […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Labor agreement for Albuquerque Public School teachers hits snag

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teacher raises that New Mexico lawmakers gave teachers have hit a snag at Albuquerque Public Schools. The APS School Board voted 4-3 to table the labor agreement that includes those raises. Board members already approved the raises in a previous vote. They objected, however, to language in the contract that allows teachers more […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe to host town hall on homeless encampments

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe will host a town hall discussion on homeless encampments on August 30. The city says the goal is to have a respectful discussion on how unsanctioned camping is impacting the community. Like Albuquerque, Santa Fe has explored the idea of safe outdoor spaces for the homeless […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on Romana Street SE west of Broadway and Gibson. They were called to the home around 1 p.m. Friday. Police believe it was a murder-suicide. “This residence has a previous history of domestic violence and preliminarily in the investigation, it’s indicating it’s a murder-suicide. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe hopes for park and library improvements, funding pending

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe has finalized its list of projects they’re hoping to move forward on. That includes more improvements to SWAN Park, expanded soccer fields, and a new library. The City Governing Body announced the list of projects Wednesday, August 17. Their next step is to ask state legislators […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy