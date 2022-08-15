By most measures, the progression of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Sheboygan County over the past week edged up, but for all practical purposes the rate of change remains small. Total cases over the past week increased by 144 to 32,653. The previous week saw a 142 case increase. The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days was 151.73, compared with 170.8 the previous week. The number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days was 9.8, more than double last week’s figure of 4.1. The average percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients over the past 7-days was 3.4%, compared with 2.3% last Friday. There are currently 9 hospitalizations for COVID-19 county-wide, an increase of 2 over last week. There were no additional deaths in the past 7 days, and the toll remains at 279.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO