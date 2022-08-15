Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this yearJoe MertensWisconsin State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
whbl.com
Sheboygan Police Department to host “Cop on a Rooftop” Benefiting WI Special Olympics
On Friday August 19th, the Sheboygan Police Department will be doing a special “Cop on a Rooftop” at Dunkin’ Donuts, 2832 S Business Drive. The event will be from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and they will be accepting donations to support the Wisconsin Special Olympics. The Sheboygan PD has been running this event since 2011 and Dunkin’ Donuts themselves will donate $5,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Guests who visit will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee coupon with a donation.
whbl.com
State DSPS Distributes Major Funding to Area Fire Departments
A major source of funding for area fire departments is derived from insurance premiums, and the State of Wisconsin has now distributed those funds. In Sheboygan County, that amount totals almost a half million dollars ($459,466). The money comes from dues paid by insurance companies. The Wisconsin Department of Professional...
whbl.com
Third Sheboygan Structure Fire This Week, This Time on Grand Avenue
The Sheboygan Fire Department responded for the third time this week to a major structure fire, this time in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue. Assistant Chief Michael Lubbert says that they received the 911 call just before 12:30 Friday afternoon and arrived within three minutes to find one resident already evacuated and smoke coming from the home. Firefighters entered immediately and found the fire in the kitchen. The fire qas quickly extinguished, limiting any additional damage to the structure. Crews then checked for fire extension with thermal imaging cameras and, finding none, removed residual smoke using fans.
whbl.com
Gary Stahl
Gary J. Stahl, age 69, of Sheboygan, died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. He was born in Manitowoc on March 21, 1953, the son of the late Herbert and Veronica Schneider Stahl. Gary attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whbl.com
Wenninger Finds Speed in Return to PDTR 360 Sprint Car Cockpit
(PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS) August 19, 2022 – After spending the bulk of his life working on and driving open-wheel race cars with and alongside his father, Bill, Shane Wenninger’s participation in the sport came to an abrupt halt in November 2020 when Bill, the founder and driving force behind Wenninger Motorsports, passed away at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
whbl.com
Water Repairs Affecting Washington Avenue Traffic
Repairs to water mains are affecting those using Washington Avenue now through Monday. The Sheboygan Water Utility is doing the work on pipes under the eastbound lanes of Washington Avenue at both Maple Circle and just east of South 12th Street. Westbound traffic isn’t affected, and residents and those using South High School will still have access. But eastbound traffic is being detoured via South 17th, Wilson Avenue, and South 9th Street. Repairs are expected to wrap up sometime this coming Monday.
whbl.com
Some County COVID Metrics Up Week-Over-Week, But Community Level Remains Low
By most measures, the progression of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Sheboygan County over the past week edged up, but for all practical purposes the rate of change remains small. Total cases over the past week increased by 144 to 32,653. The previous week saw a 142 case increase. The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days was 151.73, compared with 170.8 the previous week. The number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days was 9.8, more than double last week’s figure of 4.1. The average percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients over the past 7-days was 3.4%, compared with 2.3% last Friday. There are currently 9 hospitalizations for COVID-19 county-wide, an increase of 2 over last week. There were no additional deaths in the past 7 days, and the toll remains at 279.
whbl.com
Jeffrey Miller
Jeffrey “Tiny” Miller, 67, of Sheboygan passed away Wednesday, August 17 at Morningside Health Care Center. He was born in Sheboygan on November 3, 1954, to John and Betty (Dobrenz) Miller. He was his father’s “birthday present” as they shared Nov. 3 as a birthday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whbl.com
Fire Investigation Team Called To Early Morning Blaze
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – It was shortly after 8 Thursday morning that crews got a handle on the fire that broke out in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Fire crews were called out around 5:30 when an abandoned building went up in flames. Crews from a half dozen departments spent over 2 1/2 hours battling the blaze.
whbl.com
Dean Guinn
M. Dean Guinn, 86, of Cascade was promoted to heaven on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center. Dean was born in St. Joseph, MO on September 16, 1935, a son to the late Merle F. and Estella D. (Lange) Guinn. He grew up in...
whbl.com
UW System Announces Tuition Program Aimed at Low-Income Students
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ/WLUK) — University of Wisconsin System leaders have announced a new program aimed at making college more affordable. The Wisconsin Tuition Promise will begin in the fall of 2023 to ensure underserved Wisconsin students can attend any UW System university without paying tuition or fees. UW-Green...
whbl.com
High School Football Preview: Sheboygan North
Sheboygan North, Head Coach: Joe O’Brien; 2021 season record: 3-6 (3-4) Although the Golden Raiders finished in the middle of the pack in the Fox River Classic Conference South Division last season, Sheboygan North finished 2021 on a three-game winning streak, capped off with an emphatic 64-6 victory over Green Bay-West. The team may have lost 11 seniors in 2021, but enters 2022 with 15 seniors on their roster this year and a great deal of underclassmen who look to build upon the program’s momentum from last season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whbl.com
High School Football Preview: Oostburg
Oostburg, Head Coach: Mike Lauritsen; 2021 season record: 3-6 (2-5) The Oostburg Dutchmen had an up and down season last year, with two of their three wins as a result of shut-outs, but the team was unable to string together consecutive wins. The Dutchmen last made the playoffs in 2019, and will be under the guidance of a new head coach this season in Mike Lauritsen.
whbl.com
High School Football Preview: Kohler/Sheb Luth/Christian
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian Co-Op, Head Coach: Don Brasch; 2021 season record 9-2 (6-1) The Crusaders had an amazing 2021 season, finishing second in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference and losing a close showdown in the second round of the playoffs, 46-40, to Denmark. The three-school co-op had an absolutely lethal offense last year, scoring 512 total points, which was 14th best in the state and averaging 46.5 points per game. This was due to a pass attack that ranked second in the state in passing touchdowns (39), third in the state in passing yards per game (240) and seventh in the state in total passing yards (2,646).
Comments / 0