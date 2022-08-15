Read full article on original website
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Construction worker run over by machine near Interstate 80 in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A construction worker is in the hospital after having been run over by a machine along Interstate 80 on Thursday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The worker was injured at about 9:52 a.m. near mile marker 176. The worker was reported to be...
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion man recovering after semi accident in Bremer County
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says it was called out to a semi accident on Highway 218 on Thursday at 4:49pm. The Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Alexander Bleeker of Marion lost control of the semi he was driving neat Exit 198. The semi, carrying a large piece of equipment, went...
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
KCRG.com
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 4:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE. Upon arrival, responding officers found a female victim who had been struck by an errant bullet while inside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. They appear to be non-life-threatening.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police investigating after woman hit by stray bullet in her home
Researchers say Women may be at higher risk for long covid. Iowa State Fair staple keeps returning for more than just hot dogs. One state fair stand has nearly 5 decades worth of experience cooking hot dogs for the event. But the crowds aren't the only thing keeping this family-run operation coming back every year.
iheart.com
Storm Dumps Welcome Rain, Hail On Des Moines Area
(Des Moines, IA) -- A strong thunderstorm in central Iowa this (Friday) afternoon brought rain and hail that ranged in size from dime to golf-ball. There was also report of a hail stone that was 3 inches in diameter. The storm prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for Polk County, as well as parts of Dallas, Madison, Warren, and Jasper counties. The storm moved east at 35 mph and brought welcome rain to the area.
Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!
The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
Waterloo Student Gets a One in a Million Shot
One Waterloo West basketball player has earned the opportunity to represent the United States, playing in a 3x3 international tournament. The 3x3 world championship is being held in Debrecen, Hungary, and this Waterloo West student was 1 of 4 players selected to play for the U18 United States team. Sahara...
KCCI.com
Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.
KCRG.com
Our Town: Peosta is building to prevent bursting at the seams
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to Peosta, Iowa. If you’re new, you’re not alone. “It’s been listed as a bedroom community but I believe that transition is happening right now,” said Peosta’s new mayor, Russ Pfab. It’s a 20-minute drive to Dubuque, even less depending...
‘Homemade explosive device’ found at Iowa mobile home park
The Story County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a Story City mobile home park after a homemade explosive device was found there Thursday morning.
Des Moines man hit by truck on Monday dies from injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who was hit by a truck on Des Moines’ east side earlier this week has died from his injuries. Early Monday morning, 47-year-old Adan Babic was crossing E. 15th Street at Dean Avenue and heading to the east when he was struck by a northbound pickup truck, said Sgt. […]
KCRG.com
Massive mural catches attention near downtown Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A new mural in Cedar Rapids is catching a lot of attention. You can’t miss it if you’re in the area of Kingston Village near Fix Salon on the southwest side. Scott Takes of Underground Art Studios says this is the biggest mural he’s...
KCRG.com
Private company and connected nonprofit competing to buy Dubuque soccer complex
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A private company based in Arizona and a longtime nonprofit based in Dubuque are competing with each other to buy a soccer complex in Dubuque from the Dubuque Community School District. Both have different plans for the facility, if the Dubuque Community School District’s Board...
KCRG.com
Woman hit by stray bullet in Cedar Rapids
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
