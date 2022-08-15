ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

FOX 2

Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
VALLEY PARK, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri

Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
DEFIANCE, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter

Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night. According to Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday police observed two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old near Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen that same day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Haunted, historic mansion in St. Louis is up for sale

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The historic home built by Captain Lewis Bissell, a veteran of the War Of 1812, has in recent decades been known as a restaurant and dinner theater, but it is said there's more of a mystery within the walls beyond a scripted play — the alleged ghostly spirts of Bissell and one of, or both, of his wives, according to Legends Of America.
FOX 2

Truck overturns on SB I-55 just south of Route Z

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A truck overturned across two lanes of traffic in Jefferson County Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on southbound I-55 just south of Route Z. Traffic was at a standstill in this area. The road was clear before 12 p.m. It is unknown at this time what led […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisan Who Stole Man's Identity for 30 Years Faces Jail Time

A 59-year-old man from St. Louis admitted to one count of passport fraud after State Department agents discovered him living in Germany for the past three decades under a false identity — a name he stole from another St. Louisian. DeLeo Barner entered a plea agreement in May in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Vehicle hits marijuana dispensary in Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officers arrived at a marijuana dispensary in Florissant for a burglary Tuesday morning to find a vehicle had gone into the building. Police said the incident happened at approximately 5:13 a.m. in the 11000 block of New Halls Ferry Road. That is where Cookies is located. No one was at […]
KMOV

Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - South City residents are speaking out about homelessness in response to News 4′s story about the Schnucks on South Grand asking the city to take charge. “Homelessness is everywhere all throughout this neighborhood,” South City resident Michelle Harris explained. “No matter what street you’re...
advantagenews.com

Driver killed in Hartford crash identified

A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
HARTFORD, IL
advantagenews.com

Murder investigations in St. Clair County

A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

3 injured in south St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — Three men were injured in a triple shooting early Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis. According to St. Louis police, one man was shot in the leg, one man was shot in the hand and the third man was shot in the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best

I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
MISSOURI STATE

