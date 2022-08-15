Read full article on original website
Scam artists targeting college students
New York has issued a reminder to incoming freshman college students to be careful, as they will frequently be targeted by scammers. Scams frequently include promises of a scholarship, free tuition, roommate and rental scams, and more.
Former Long Island basketball star shot in the head, killed in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD has released surveillance footage of a deadly shooting in Queens that left a 24-year-old former high school basketball star from Long Island dead. Police say 24-year-old Jabeon Bivins of Hempstead, Long Island was shot in the head on Redfern Avenue in Far Rockaway on Monday evening when two gunmen suddenly opened fire.
2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ
PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
Long Island siblings that were born prematurely overcome obstacles, ready for college
LONG ISLAND - A pair of twins from Long Island that were born prematurely and told they would never live a normal life are celebrating today as they head off to college with scholarships and bright futures in front of them. Lindsey and Jaiden Wettstein were born in 2004 at...
