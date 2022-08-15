ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5ny.com

Scam artists targeting college students

New York has issued a reminder to incoming freshman college students to be careful, as they will frequently be targeted by scammers. Scams frequently include promises of a scholarship, free tuition, roommate and rental scams, and more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Former Long Island basketball star shot in the head, killed in Queens

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released surveillance footage of a deadly shooting in Queens that left a 24-year-old former high school basketball star from Long Island dead. Police say 24-year-old Jabeon Bivins of Hempstead, Long Island was shot in the head on Redfern Avenue in Far Rockaway on Monday evening when two gunmen suddenly opened fire.
QUEENS, NY
2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ

PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
PATERSON, NJ

