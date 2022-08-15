ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods

By Casey Tolan, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails

A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy. The prohibition is based on Kettle Moraine School District's decade-old policy...
WISCONSIN STATE
Clayton News Daily

Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation

Eighty-five suspects were arrested and over $12.8 million in drugs were confiscated in a two-year undercover drug trafficking investigation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The investigation entitled, "Operation Flying Ice," stemmed from a September 2020 search warrant in Winter Haven, Florida, that netted just one pound of...
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy