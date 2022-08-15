ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Midday Forecast: Hot and dry to start the week

By Andrew Samet
 4 days ago

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low-100s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-70s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Highs in the low-100s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 79. High: 100. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with 30% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

