news9.com
Mayo Demonstration School Celebrates 10 Years At Current Location
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa's Mayo Demonstration School is celebrating 10 years at its location on Route 66. News On 6's Lex Rodriguez took us to the block party!
news9.com
Jenks High School Seniors Share Excitement For New School Year, Painted Parking Spots
Students at many Green Country school districts had their first day of school on Aug. 18, and for some, they said it is a relief. Seniors, especially, are hoping for a year without cancellations and disruptions. The principal at Jenks High School said the first day went smoothly. Students also...
School lunches will no longer be free for all students
“We’ve been used to the last couple of years breakfast and lunch being completely free year round,” said Amanda Grace a parent of two kids in the Broken Arrow School District.
news9.com
Construction On New Costco Is Underway In Owasso
Construction of a new Costco just south of Owasso is underway. The huge footprint for the new Costco is taking shape just off 46th Street North and Highway 169. As part of a Retail Incentive Program, the City of Tulsa has agreed to provide up to $3.9 million in economic incentives for the new 200,000-square-foot building, which will help with infrastructure improvements in the area.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism
Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
news9.com
Local Bixby Retail Store Sells Locks To Be Placed On Harmony Bridge
Harmony Bridge, located off South Memorial Drive, has been around since 1939. Originally, the bridge served as a pathway to Bixby but has developed new significance in recent years. For some, it's a place to look for wildlife on the Arkansas River or to get some exercise. But for others, it's a place that represents love. Statues of hearts line the bridge, where people can place a Lovelock. Jamie Jared owns a retail store in downtown Bixby. She sells Lovelocks in her store, with the hope people will place them on the Harmony Bridge.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer
A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
news9.com
2 Breweries Burglarized Overnight Near Tulsa's Pearl District
Workers at two breweries near Tulsa's Peal District said they were burglarized on Wednesday night. The bars posted on social media that someone smashed through the doors of "Dead Armadillo" and "Pearl Beach." The thieves stole TVs and other items. Other bars around Tulsa are hosting a fundraiser this weekend...
news9.com
Official Poster For 42nd Annual Bluegrass, Chili Festival Unveiled
The City of Wagoner unveiled the official poster for the 42nd annual Bluegrass and Chili Festival Wednesday. The free and family-friendly event runs on September 9th and 10th in downtown Wagoner with a variety of events. Organizers say three entertainment stages, an antique tractor show, and chili cookoffs will keep you busy.
news9.com
Skiatook Teen Reflects On Lake Tubing Accident One Year Later
Life is getting back to normal for a Skiatook teenager who was hurt in a tubing accident last summer that caused her to lose her ability to walk and see. Kaylee Johansen says there were times in the past year she didn't think she could make it through, but it was the support of so many people that helped her get there.
news9.com
Watch: Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Company Closing Its Doors After 30 Years
This weekend is the final sugar rush for a longtime Tulsa candy shop. The owners of Sweet Tooth Candy and Gift Company are retiring, so the store is closing after 30 years. Candies of all different shapes, colors and flavors line the shelves in the beloved store for the last time.
news9.com
Watch: Bristow Western Heritage Days Organizers Discuss The Upcoming Event
The City of Bristow is celebrating the western way of life by bringing a popular festival back to town. Organizers Kristin Weaver and Susan Banks joined the 6 In The Morning team on Thursday to talk all about the upcoming event. Bristow Western Heritage Days takes place on Saturday. A...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Thousands of dollars’ worth of copper piping stolen from Osage Casino construction site
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Police are searching for a suspected thief after a large amount of copper piping was taken from an Osage Casino construction site in Pawhuska, the Osage Nation Police Department said on Wednesday. The burglary happened sometime over the weekend, the police department said. “The monetary value...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Chief, Mayor Bynum Praise Cameras In Recovering Stolen Property
Tulsa Police say they are seeing an increase in stolen property and cars being recovered thanks to new license plate reading cameras the department is now using. TPD has only been using the cameras for about two months, but Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says the results so far prove they are an overwhelming success.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Thousands without power Tuesday night in Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
Bartlesville To Receive $1 Million Settlement From Distributors For Opioid Crisis
The city of Bartlesville will get a $1 million settlement payment from three opioid distributors for their role in Oklahoma's opioid crisis. Bartlesville city councilors voted to participate in the "Oklahoma Opioid Distributor Settlement," giving the city about $1-million of the $22-million to be shared among Oklahoma cities and counties.
news9.com
Thieves Steal $10,000 Worth Of Copper Piping From Construction Site In Pawhuska
Osage Nation Police are looking for the people who stole $10,000 worth of copper piping from a construction site at the tribe's casino in Pawhuska. According to officers, the thieves also stole an additional $4,000 worth of equipment from the same site. Authorities ask anyone with information about who is...
South Tulsa Pool Temporarily Closed After Theft, Police Search For Suspects
Police are searching for two thieves who broke into The Park Plaza South Pool and stole cash and electronics. The pool near 71st and Sheridan captured surveillance video and is asking for you to help identify the thieves. "It's a lot to take in why somebody would do something like...
news9.com
Caught On Camera: 2 Men Attempt To Steal ATM
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about two men they say tried to break into or steal an ATM. Police said it happened Wednesday at 3 a.m. near 91st St. and Memorial Drive. Police say the men couldn't get the ATM open and didn't take any cash. They were seen driving a Ford Ranger. If you have any information for investigators, call Crime Stoppers.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Deadly accident closes eastbound lanes of US-60 in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State Highway 18 is closed due to the collision. All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto OK-18 northbound.
