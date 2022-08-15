ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

Construction On New Costco Is Underway In Owasso

Construction of a new Costco just south of Owasso is underway. The huge footprint for the new Costco is taking shape just off 46th Street North and Highway 169. As part of a Retail Incentive Program, the City of Tulsa has agreed to provide up to $3.9 million in economic incentives for the new 200,000-square-foot building, which will help with infrastructure improvements in the area.
OWASSO, OK
Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism

Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
TULSA, OK
Local Bixby Retail Store Sells Locks To Be Placed On Harmony Bridge

Harmony Bridge, located off South Memorial Drive, has been around since 1939. Originally, the bridge served as a pathway to Bixby but has developed new significance in recent years. For some, it's a place to look for wildlife on the Arkansas River or to get some exercise. But for others, it's a place that represents love. Statues of hearts line the bridge, where people can place a Lovelock. Jamie Jared owns a retail store in downtown Bixby. She sells Lovelocks in her store, with the hope people will place them on the Harmony Bridge.
BIXBY, OK
Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer

A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
TULSA, OK
2 Breweries Burglarized Overnight Near Tulsa's Pearl District

Workers at two breweries near Tulsa's Peal District said they were burglarized on Wednesday night. The bars posted on social media that someone smashed through the doors of "Dead Armadillo" and "Pearl Beach." The thieves stole TVs and other items. Other bars around Tulsa are hosting a fundraiser this weekend...
TULSA, OK
Official Poster For 42nd Annual Bluegrass, Chili Festival Unveiled

The City of Wagoner unveiled the official poster for the 42nd annual Bluegrass and Chili Festival Wednesday. The free and family-friendly event runs on September 9th and 10th in downtown Wagoner with a variety of events. Organizers say three entertainment stages, an antique tractor show, and chili cookoffs will keep you busy.
WAGONER, OK
Skiatook Teen Reflects On Lake Tubing Accident One Year Later

Life is getting back to normal for a Skiatook teenager who was hurt in a tubing accident last summer that caused her to lose her ability to walk and see. Kaylee Johansen says there were times in the past year she didn't think she could make it through, but it was the support of so many people that helped her get there.
Tulsa Police Chief, Mayor Bynum Praise Cameras In Recovering Stolen Property

Tulsa Police say they are seeing an increase in stolen property and cars being recovered thanks to new license plate reading cameras the department is now using. TPD has only been using the cameras for about two months, but Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says the results so far prove they are an overwhelming success.
TULSA, OK
Thousands without power Tuesday night in Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
TULSA, OK
Caught On Camera: 2 Men Attempt To Steal ATM

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about two men they say tried to break into or steal an ATM. Police said it happened Wednesday at 3 a.m. near 91st St. and Memorial Drive. Police say the men couldn't get the ATM open and didn't take any cash. They were seen driving a Ford Ranger. If you have any information for investigators, call Crime Stoppers.
TULSA, OK
Deadly accident closes eastbound lanes of US-60 in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State Highway 18 is closed due to the collision. All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto OK-18 northbound.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

