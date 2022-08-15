Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox11online.com
Crash sends 5 to hospital in Waupaca County
TOWN OF UNION (WLUK) -- Alcohol and speed are suspected of contributing to a crash that sent five people to the hospital. The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to Hillside Road, east of Bridge Road, in the town of Union, just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Emergency responders...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac County child and dogs reunited with family after going missing
FOREST (WLUK) -- A little girl is being reunited with her family after being found by law enforcement Friday afternoon. The 2-year-old girl went missing with the family's two dogs around 1 p.m. in the Township of Forest. After searching for 40 minutes, the family called the Fond du Lac...
Fox11online.com
Woman convicted of setting fire at her home
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Kari Seyler was convicted Friday of arson for setting her residence on fire. Seyler, 33, pleaded no contest to the one count for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 31. According to the criminal complaint, Seyler, who lived in the...
Fox11online.com
Thompson Center programs paused following fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Activities at a senior citizens' center in Appleton are on pause following a fire. The Thompson Center on Lourdes has canceled classes from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 in the wake of a fire last week at the St. Bernadette Center, where the Thompson Center is housed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Hot air balloons to glow along Manitowoc's Riverfront
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Colorful balloons will light up the sky for the 2022 Lakeshore Balloon Glow. The family-friendly event is Friday, August 19 from 5-9 p.m. The Webfooter Water Skiers will show off their skills. There's also a traveling snake show, aerial dancers and a children's area with bounce houses, magic performances and more.
Fox11online.com
Appleton approves car wash to replace part of empty Shopko building
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A car wash is coming to the empty Shopko Building at Northland Mall in Appleton. Appleton's city council voted eight to four Wednesday to approve the Zips Car Wash. City documents show it would be about 56,000 square feet, about half of size of the former store,...
Fox11online.com
Drivers may experience delays as construction begins on 9-mile span of Hwy. 41
(WLUK) -- Drivers may experience delays on their way to work beginning Monday due to construction on Highway 41. A nine-mile span of 41 is set to undergo a resurfacing project from Norfield Road in Brown County to near Highway 141 in Brown County. The state Department of Transportation says...
Fox11online.com
Opening of Menasha's new Racine Street Bridge delayed
MENASHA (WLUK) -- The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That's delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police enlist help of Community Speed Watch
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. "My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he's out here in the front yard,"...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police investigating damaged department equipment
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are investigating after a piece of its surveillance equipment was damaged. Officers say the department recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder. Recently the unit was deployed in...
Fox11online.com
OSHA investigating workplace death at Kaukauna paper mill
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) - One person was killed in an incident Tuesday at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo paper mill. “During the evening of August 16 at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, a fatality occurred during operating hours. The family of our team member has been notified and we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We have no further details but are working closely with investigators as they review the incident. The incident is currently under investigation by both regional emergency response and OSHA,” said Addie Teeters, head of marketing communications & public affairs.
Fox11online.com
New ride proposed for Bay Beach
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bay Beach Amusement Park has identified the next ride it wants to purchase: the “NebulaZ.”. The 32-passenger ride features four rotating beams, with 4 passengers on the end of each arm. Three tickets (75 cents total) would be required to ride, with a minimum rider height of 42 inches.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Mother sentenced to prison for baby's co-sleeping death
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A mother convicted in the co-sleeping death of her 2-month old son was sentenced Friday to four years in prison. Nicole Sobay, 36, was convicted of one count of neglecting a child with the consequence of death. Prosecutors said she had been sleeping in the same bed with her 2-month-old son, Amari, in Appleton in June, 2017. She woke up to find the baby face-down and not responding. Her blood tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamines, opiates, and cannabinoids.
Fox11online.com
Downtown Green Bay road to close for railroad crossing repairs
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road in downtown Green Bay -- including a bridge over the Fox River -- will be closed next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Canadian National Railway will be doing repairs on the Dousman Street crossing. As a result, Dousman and Main streets will be closed between N. Broadway and Washington Street. This stretch includes the Ray Nitschke Bridge.
Fox11online.com
Tradition continues for another year at The Brown County Fair
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Brown County Fair continues today in De Pere. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning on the grounds to see what people can experience this year. The fair runs through Sunday.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin boys are finalists in mullet competition
(WLUK) -- A pair of Northeast Wisconsin boys' flowing hairstyles are in a national mullet competition. Axel Wenzel, 5, of Brillion, is a finalist in the Kids' Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Max Weihbrecht, 13, of De Pere, is competing in the Teens' Division. Coincidentally, both boys' fathers work...
Fox11online.com
United Way Fox Cities opens new hub to expand diaper bank program
APPLETON (WLUK) -- United Way Fox Cities is opening a new hub Wednesday to further serve the Fox Valley and engage volunteers in hands-on community service. The hub will be the home of the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank. The United Way collaboration with Kimberly-Clark's Huggies has provided millions of diapers to families in need over the past 10 years, according to the partners.
Fox11online.com
Kites take to the sky ahead of Saturday Soar on the Shore Festival in Algoma
ALGOMA (WLUK) -- Kites of all sizes are taking to the skies near the Lake Michigan shoreline. It's all part of Saturday's Soar on the Shore Kite and Beach Festival. A giant fossil was spotted Friday morning floating over Crescent Beach in Algoma. It's called a trilobite, and the giant nylon fossil measures 21-feet across from eye to bulging eye.
Fox11online.com
Appleton high school students unveil colorful, 100-foot mural
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A group of high school students are showing off their hard work after completing a 100-foot mural in Appleton. Through a new course, Paint the City, 18 students from Appleton high schools painted the mural in under two weeks. It can be found on the side of...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley bars crack down on fake IDs as a new college semester approaches
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WLUK) -- As students prepare to head off or return to college, many local bars will be on extra alert. One Appleton bar recently showed off its stash of fake IDs. D2 Sports Pub in downtown Appleton is no stranger when it comes to dealing with fake...
Comments / 0