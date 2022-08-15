ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrfalp.com

Timothy Card Appointed as Director of Chautauqua County DPF

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has appointed Timothy Card as the new Director of the Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities (DPF). Card will begin his new position on September 6, 2022. He replaces former director Brad Bentley, who resigned from the position in December 2021. Card has worked for...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
BUFFALO, NY
wrfalp.com

JHS Class of 2022 Donates Door Wrap, Starts Scholarship Fund

The Jamestown High School Class of 2022 has gifted a “door wrap” for the main entrance of the high school. School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker offered his thanks to the Class of 2022 at the Jamestown School Board meeting on August 16, “They did a wonderful job in selecting the logo door wrap that everyone can see as you drive past the high school on Second Street. It looks fantastic. And two, for their starting of the seed money for a scholarship for future classes by donating $250 to start off the $222.22 scholarship for future classes.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Volunteers Raise $31,000 To Remove Asbestos at Future UCAN Homeless Shelter

The volunteers, through the Ascension Leadership Academy, raised $31,000 through a virtual auction and an entertainment event. The new shelter will be located in the former Field & Wright Building on North Main and First Street in downtown Jamestown. UCAN Executive Director Jeff Rotunda said the facility will have 85...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

JCC’s Total Fitness Complex Expected to Reopen this Fall

Jamestown Community College‘s Total Fitness complex is expected to begin fully reopening this Fall. The health and fitness center closed in March 2020 due to the Pandemic, becoming home to community vaccination clinics done by the County Health Department. Newly-hired JCC Faculty Student Association Executive Director Steve Riczker said...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

JPS School Board Approves Raising Substitute Bus Driver Pay

The Jamestown School Board has approved increasing substitute bus driver pay. Effective August 30, the rates of pay will now be $19 a hour for a regular substitute and $21 an hour for a retired substitute. School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said having enough bus drivers has been a challenge,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Warn Public About Fake Posts from Facebook Group

The Jamestown Police Department says it has been receiving an increased amount of complaints regarding a "Jamestown new york sales" Facebook group. According to police, there have been numerous posts regarding a white male serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Jamestown, a young girl wandering around in pajamas, a 12-year-old missing girl, various job postings, and even fake houses for rent. Police say these posts are not real. The department has tried to report the posts and the groups to Facebook, but they still remain up, and it advises people who see any of these posts to report them.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man gets probation for unemployment fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend five years on probation for fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to police, 33-year-old Michael J. Villagomez Jr. used the personal information of an elderly relative to obtain benefits from the New York State Department of Labor as well as obtain natural gas […]
BUFFALO, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown DPW: Newland Avenue to Be Closed August 22-29

The Jamestown Department of Public Works has announced Newland Avenue will be closed for a week for road construction. DPF Director Jeff Lehman said starting Monday, August 22, Newland Avenue from Hallock Street to Huxley Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. He said it’s scheduled to reopen on Monday, August 29.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

$17,000 in Apple devices stolen from Edinboro Walmart

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking multiple suspects who allegedly stole more than $17,000 in Apple products from the Edinboro Walmart. According to a post on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website, at about 10:00 p.m. on Aug. 6 a female suspect entered the Walmart at 108 Washington Towne Blvd. N. in Washington Township. She […]
EDINBORO, PA
wrfalp.com

New Disc Golf Course Opens in Bergman Park

A new disc golf course is officially open at Bergman Park in the City of Jamestown. The course currently has 12 holes, with an additional 6 to make a full 18-hole course expected to open in Spring of 2023. City officials say the course utilizes many of the underused, open...
JAMESTOWN, NY

