wrfalp.com
Timothy Card Appointed as Director of Chautauqua County DPF
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has appointed Timothy Card as the new Director of the Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities (DPF). Card will begin his new position on September 6, 2022. He replaces former director Brad Bentley, who resigned from the position in December 2021. Card has worked for...
wrfalp.com
Borrello, Goodell Call for Special Session to Grant Peace Officer Status to Chautauqua Institution Safety Personnel
State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell are asking Governor Kathy Hochul to convene a special session to pass legislation that would strengthen security at Chautauqua Institution. This comes in the wake of last week’s attack on author Salman Rushdie at the Institution. Goodell said he and Borrello...
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
wrfalp.com
JHS Class of 2022 Donates Door Wrap, Starts Scholarship Fund
The Jamestown High School Class of 2022 has gifted a “door wrap” for the main entrance of the high school. School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker offered his thanks to the Class of 2022 at the Jamestown School Board meeting on August 16, “They did a wonderful job in selecting the logo door wrap that everyone can see as you drive past the high school on Second Street. It looks fantastic. And two, for their starting of the seed money for a scholarship for future classes by donating $250 to start off the $222.22 scholarship for future classes.”
wrfalp.com
Volunteers Raise $31,000 To Remove Asbestos at Future UCAN Homeless Shelter
The volunteers, through the Ascension Leadership Academy, raised $31,000 through a virtual auction and an entertainment event. The new shelter will be located in the former Field & Wright Building on North Main and First Street in downtown Jamestown. UCAN Executive Director Jeff Rotunda said the facility will have 85...
wrfalp.com
JCC’s Total Fitness Complex Expected to Reopen this Fall
Jamestown Community College‘s Total Fitness complex is expected to begin fully reopening this Fall. The health and fitness center closed in March 2020 due to the Pandemic, becoming home to community vaccination clinics done by the County Health Department. Newly-hired JCC Faculty Student Association Executive Director Steve Riczker said...
wrfalp.com
JPS School Board Approves Raising Substitute Bus Driver Pay
The Jamestown School Board has approved increasing substitute bus driver pay. Effective August 30, the rates of pay will now be $19 a hour for a regular substitute and $21 an hour for a retired substitute. School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said having enough bus drivers has been a challenge,...
wrfalp.com
23rd Congressional Special Election Candidates Discuss Issues at Meet the Candidates Events
Around 50 people came out to hear what the men running in the special election for the 23rd Congressional District had to say at the Chautauqua County League of Women Voters‘ “Meet The Candidates” event Thursday night. Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Joe Sempolinski responded to...
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua County Airport in Jamestown Celebrating 90th Anniversary with Family Events
The Chautauqua County’s Jamestown Airport is celebrating the airport’s 90th Anniversary this Friday and Saturday. The airport will host a free outdoor movie night, showing Disney movie, Planes, at 8:15 p.m, Friday, August 19. A pancake breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Warn Public About Fake Posts from Facebook Group
The Jamestown Police Department says it has been receiving an increased amount of complaints regarding a "Jamestown new york sales" Facebook group. According to police, there have been numerous posts regarding a white male serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Jamestown, a young girl wandering around in pajamas, a 12-year-old missing girl, various job postings, and even fake houses for rent. Police say these posts are not real. The department has tried to report the posts and the groups to Facebook, but they still remain up, and it advises people who see any of these posts to report them.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Planning Commission Approves Site Plan for ANEW Center, Tables Site Plan for COI’s Women’s Homeless Shelter
The Jamestown Planning Commission has approved a site plan for the Salvation Army’s ANEW center while tabling site plans for Chautauqua Opportunities‘ Women’s Homeless Shelter. The site plan approval for the Salvation Army facility is contingent on approval by City Department of Development staff. The Salvation Army...
Buffalo man gets probation for unemployment fraud
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend five years on probation for fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to police, 33-year-old Michael J. Villagomez Jr. used the personal information of an elderly relative to obtain benefits from the New York State Department of Labor as well as obtain natural gas […]
Landlord sentenced for knowingly exposing tenants to unsafe levels of lead
A Buffalo landlord has been sentenced for knowingly exposing tenants to unsafe levels of lead in violation of a county health department order.
Gov. Hochul announces 93% increase in Red Flag applications
Governor Kathy Hochul announced today, that within the past three months, there has been a significant rise in Red Flag, or Extreme Risk Protection Order, applications.
One stand at the Erie County Fair can possibly make your wallet heavier
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cost of a day at the fair can add up, with all the food, games and rides to enjoy. But the New York State Comptroller’s Office can possibly help lighten the load, and help people find some extra change that’s attached to their names. “We return over $1.5 billion a […]
2 charged with burglarizing Chautauqua County home
"The homeowner, who was not home at the time of the incident, was contacted and able to recover the property that was being removed," the Sheriff's Office said.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown DPW: Newland Avenue to Be Closed August 22-29
The Jamestown Department of Public Works has announced Newland Avenue will be closed for a week for road construction. DPF Director Jeff Lehman said starting Monday, August 22, Newland Avenue from Hallock Street to Huxley Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. He said it’s scheduled to reopen on Monday, August 29.
$17,000 in Apple devices stolen from Edinboro Walmart
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking multiple suspects who allegedly stole more than $17,000 in Apple products from the Edinboro Walmart. According to a post on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website, at about 10:00 p.m. on Aug. 6 a female suspect entered the Walmart at 108 Washington Towne Blvd. N. in Washington Township. She […]
Legendary Performer’s Last Show At Erie County Fair
This weekend was bittersweet at the Erie County Fair as one of the most beloved performers called it a career. This weekend was the last time Gary The Silent Clown was set to perform at the Erie County Fair. Gary The Silent Clown first performed at the Erie County Fair in 1989.
wrfalp.com
New Disc Golf Course Opens in Bergman Park
A new disc golf course is officially open at Bergman Park in the City of Jamestown. The course currently has 12 holes, with an additional 6 to make a full 18-hole course expected to open in Spring of 2023. City officials say the course utilizes many of the underused, open...
