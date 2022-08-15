Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Comptroller Wants To Eliminate Tax On Female Hygiene Products
The State Comptroller wants to get rid of one tax. Glenn Hegar wants Texas to do away with the state and local tax on feminine hygiene products because Texas is sitting on a large surplus. State Senator Joan Huffman joins Hegar in the call to abolish this tax. Twenty-four other states have already done so.
easttexasradio.com
TxDOT Received $25M For Bike Trails
AUSTIN – Texas is taking another step forward in providing safe, long-distance travel options for bicyclists and pedestrians after TxDOT received $25 million in federal funds to expand two trail corridors in Northeast Texas and El Paso. Both trails are components of the state’s envisioned Bicycle Tourism Trails network.
easttexasradio.com
New ERCOT Head Named
The Electric Reliability Council Of Texas announced on Tuesday the selection of Pablo Vegas to serve as the President and CEO of the Texas grid operator. He currently serves as Executive Vice President of NiSource and Group President, NiSource Utilities. Vegas will join ERCOT on October 1.
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
