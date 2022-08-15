Power Outage Temporarily Closed Some Businesses in Downtown Crown Sunday; Starbucks to Close Early on Tuesday, 8/16/22

Paris Baguette, “the neighborhood bakery café where communities come together over expertly crafted baked and brewed goods”, announced that the brand is on track to open a projected 40 new locations by the end of 2022, reaching nearly 150 locations across the United States and reinforcing its status as one of the fastest growing franchises in the country. One of those location will be in Rockville Town Square with another location (currently unknown) coming to the area soon, according to a report by Bethesda Magazine. The Rockville Town Square location will be located at 101 Gibbs Street and will offer Korean and French baked goods. Doors may open by the end of 2022.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO