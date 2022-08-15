Power Outage Temporarily Closed Some Businesses in Downtown Crown Sunday; Starbucks to Close Early on Tuesday, 8/16/22

Read full article on original website
Great Seneca Corridor Planning Meeting Set for September 13
On Tuesday, September 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Montgomery Planning will host a meeting to offer residents the opportunity to provide feedback on what they love about working or living in the Great Seneca corridor area, discuss and share ideas that will help create a shared vision for the area, and inform the recommendations for the Great Seneca plan. Online registration is required. Residents can also provide feedback through an online questionnaire.
Sushiko Reopens for Dine-In Customers
Sushiko is known for being D.C.’s first sushi restaurant, opening in the 70s in Glover Park. That location closed in 2013, but in 2008 the restaurant opened its Montgomery County location in Chevy Chase (5455 Wisconsin Ave). Sushiko’s indoor dining has remained closed since Covid-19 restrictions shut down indoor dining in March 2020, but has recently reopened.
Collision on I-370 Closes WB Lanes
WB I-370 is closed due to a crash between 355 and I-270. Traffic is moving extremely slow/stopped back to Shady Grove Road due to the crash and response by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. Photo by Instagram user @GiHoarder.
Paris Baguette To Open Rockville Town Square Location With Plans to Open 1,000 Bakery/Cafes By 2030
Paris Baguette, “the neighborhood bakery café where communities come together over expertly crafted baked and brewed goods”, announced that the brand is on track to open a projected 40 new locations by the end of 2022, reaching nearly 150 locations across the United States and reinforcing its status as one of the fastest growing franchises in the country. One of those location will be in Rockville Town Square with another location (currently unknown) coming to the area soon, according to a report by Bethesda Magazine. The Rockville Town Square location will be located at 101 Gibbs Street and will offer Korean and French baked goods. Doors may open by the end of 2022.
Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins Now Open in Four Corners
Last December we let you know that Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins would be coming to 115 University Blvd W, in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring. The location is now open, according to an employee of the store. The new location has taken over the former home of Chevy Chase...
Inferno Pizzeria Closed Until August 31 for Summer Vacation
Inferno Pizzeria, located at 12207 Darnestown Rd., will be closed until August 31 for a summer vacation, the restaurant announced last week via social media. “To afford our small staff the opportunity to rest and enjoy time with family and friends, each August we close the restaurant for two weeks. Please plan to join us again when we return and thank you for your understanding.”
Gaithersburg Native is Bringing Back Westwood Pet Center; The Family Business Closed Last Year After 42 Years of Serving the Area
Westwood Pet Center (then located at 5428 Westbard Ave.) closed last summer after 42 years in Bethesda when owner David Griffin decided it was time for retirement, citing the COVID-19 pandemic reducing store traffic and the redevelopment of Westwood Shopping Center as reasons that helped him make the decision. A few months later, the shop announced a return– this time at The Shops at Sumner Rd (4611-N Sangamore Rd). It will be operated by David’s daughter, Anna Griffin, and will open in the new location on Saturday, August 20th.
Man wanted for robbing Giant Food store employee
The masked man forced the employee to let him into a store office and left with an undetermined amount of money.
Montgomery County Community Covid-19 Level Status is Currently Low
County Executive Marc Elrich tweeted on Thursday afternoon that Montgomery County’s Community Level Status dropped to Low. “Encouraging news as our COVID-19 community level status drops to ‘low.’ Health experts say community transmission rates remain high at 13.3% per 7-day average. Please make sure everyone in your family stays up to date on vaccines and boosters.”
Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care to Close Takoma Park Location Permanently on August 19
Adventist HealthCare Urgent Care, located at 7600 Carroll Ave in Takoma Park, will close permanently to patients on August 19th at 5pm. The health care facility is rerouting anyone in need of urgent care following this date to Patriot Urgent Care in Laurel and White Oak Medical Center in White Oak. According to Adventist HealthCare, “a new Primary Care office will open in September nearby.” It will be located at 7610 Carroll Ave, Suite 410 in Takoma Park. A specific opening date has not yet been provided.
Beyond MoCo: Beach Day at Greenbrier State Park
Did you know that in less than an hour from most parts of MoCo you can access a freshwater lake and a sandy beach? Greenbrier State Park, located at 21843 National Pike Boonsboro, MD, allows for a variety of activities without having to make the commitment of an overnight stay.
Rockville’s Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille Voted WTOP’s ‘2022 Best Pizza’
Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille, located at 190 Halpine Road in Rockville, has been voted as the favorite in WTOP’s ‘2022 Best Pizza’ list. Armand’s once had over 25 DMV locations with multiple restaurants right here in Montgomery County. The once-mighty local chain is now down to two family-owned locations with just the Rockville location remaining in the area and “Armand’s By the Sea” located in Bethany Beach, DE. In January of 2021, Armand’s Pizza won Taste MoCo’s tournament of 64 Montgomery County restaurants that offer pizza.
Va. News: Stafford County outdoor event fallout, a Centerville cold case
Police are hoping the public will provide more than just information to help solve a Centerville cold case from the 90’s. And, Stafford County school division leaders are apologizing for holding an outdoor event in weather that left many people struggling in the heat. Those have been among the...
Open House at Thomas Edison High School of Technology Wednesday, August 17 (5:30pm-7pm)
The Thomas Edison High School of Technology will be holding a Back-to-School Open House between 5:30pm and 7pm on Wednesday, August 17th. The school is attached to Wheaton High School and located at 12502 Dalewood Drive. The event will allow community members to join the TEHST leadership team for games, conversation, and school tours.
Help The NCCF By Hosting a Feast That Helps Youth Living in Bethesda’s Greentree Adolescent Program Explore New Cultures
Help The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) by hosting a “Tasty Tuesday feast” that helps the youth living in the Greentree Adolescent Program (GAP) to expand their palettes and explore new cultures. Tasty Tuesday is a program designed to keep our youth engaged during this challenging...
I-95 North backed up after crash near Fredericksburg
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 133, just after the Warrenton Road (Route 17) exit. The northbound left lane and left shoulder are both closed.
Things To Do in Montgomery Parks (Friday, August 19-Sunday, August 21)
Per Montgomery Parks: Get out to the parks this weekend before unofficial summer ends and the school year starts up! From comedy shows to campfires we have it all going on. Check out these programs in Parks Pick for Friday, August 19, to Sunday, August 21!. (opens in a new...
Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers; Over 15,000 Distributed So Far
As we noted back in May, Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. If all appointments are taken, check back on the page in a few days for new events. 4 to 5 events will be hosted every week through October 2022. As more computers are received this summer and fall, we will offer more appointments into 2023. Every person receiving a computer:
Apply Online Now for Free/Reduced Price Meal Benefits for MCPS Students
The application is now open for parents and guardians to complete and submit for assistance with the cost of school meals. Families of students who may qualify for free or reduced-price meals can apply for this service. Eligibility is based on family size and gross income. Beginning this year, students in Maryland who qualify for reduced-price meals will not be charged for breakfast or lunch meals. Additional information below, per MCPS:
Over $20,000 Raised for Family of Montgomery County Uber Driver, Nesredin Esleiman, Killed While Working Earlier This Month
Nesredin Esleiman of Silver Spring is described as “a devoted Muslim family man, loved by his community, friends and family.” According to a GoFundMe started to raise money for his family, the Montgomery County man was working as an Uber driver when he was shot and killed on Wednesday, August 10, in what police describes as an attempted robbery. Mr. Esleiman has left behind a wife and three children.
