Warner Bros.’ decision to not release the Batgirl movie, starring Leslie Grace in the titular character, has been met with angry reactions from fans. The fuming responses of fans to the shocking shelving of the Batgirl movie don’t simply come from the disappointment that they will never be able to see the film they had waited for so long. Instead, their furious reactions are anchored more on the seemingly ungrateful attitude of the studio towards all the people that had worked hard on the project.

MOVIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO