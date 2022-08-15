Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'
A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Jonah Hill Revealed He’ll No Longer Promote His Films In Order To Protect His Mental Health After Spending “Nearly 20 Years Experiencing Anxiety Attacks” Because Of “Public-Facing Events”
Jonah Hill has revealed that he’ll no longer publicly promote any of his films in a bid to protect his mental health. The award-winning actor, 38, has previously been open about the years of “public mockery” that he endured from “press and interviewers” over his physique.
The Internet is enraged over the DC Batgirl movie cancellation
Warner Bros.’ decision to not release the Batgirl movie, starring Leslie Grace in the titular character, has been met with angry reactions from fans. The fuming responses of fans to the shocking shelving of the Batgirl movie don’t simply come from the disappointment that they will never be able to see the film they had waited for so long. Instead, their furious reactions are anchored more on the seemingly ungrateful attitude of the studio towards all the people that had worked hard on the project.
Daredevil Born Again is coming to Disney+
A new live-action Daredevil series is in development at Disney+. Titled Daredevil Born Again, the upcoming show was officially announced during Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) panel last Saturday. The 18-episode series will be part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which includes the movies Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Blade, as well as the TV series Secret Invasion, Loki season 2, and Ironheart, among many others.
Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan are now on Disney+
Disney+ has added its first-ever R-rated movies in the United States. Starting last Friday, July 22nd, the 2016 film Deadpool and its 2018 sequel Deadpool 2 are available for streaming on Disney+. The two movies, as well as the 2017 movie Logan, which also made its Disney+ debut last Friday, are the first R-rated films to stream on the platform, which notably launched as a family-friendly streamer back in 2019.
Supergirl film cancelled following Batgirl DC debacle
After Warner Bros. Discovery revealed earlier this week that it’s not releasing the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace, multiple reports claimed that the Supergirl film that was supposed to be headlined by Sasha Calle has also been axed. While Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to confirm that the movie...
FunnyMike net worth: How much does the Youtuber make?
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. FunnyMike is one of the rising social media stars in the United States. While the American comedian is best known for his prank videos on YouTube and other social media platforms, he is also a rapper and an actor. Wondering how much money a multifaced talent like him makes? Read on to find out FunnyMike net worth and discover how he gained popularity.
Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk gets a special edition doll
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. shopDisney has released a doll in the likeness of Tatiana Maslany’s titular character in the upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Called She-Hulk Special Edition Doll, the 12-inch action figure...
Stranger Things season 4 costumes to wear this Halloween
Looking for Stranger Things season 4 costumes to wear this upcoming Halloween? Well, look no further, as costume brand Disguise has just dropped its complete line of character outfits based on the latest season of the hit Netflix series. Stranger Things season 4 costumes from Disguise. The collection includes costumes...
Game of Thrones fans back wedding guest who bailed on ceremony spoken in show’s language
A woman has admitted she doesn’t want to attend her friend’s Game of Thrones-themed wedding because it will mainly be spoken in the show’s High Valyrian language, and fans of the series can sympathise with her decision.Reddit user u/Fluffy_Strain6713 posted to the popular forum r/AmITheA**hole on Thursday about her dilemma. “My friend ‘Lexa’ is getting married soon. She and her husband are extreme Game of Thrones fans (they’ve watched the show 5+ times, their house is decked out with Game of Thrones themed decorations/accessories, etc),” the post began. “Because of their shared love of Game of Thrones, Lexa and...
If you love Midnight Gospel, you should watch Primal
If you’re a fan of The Midnight Gospel and are looking for a similar high-brow animated show to watch, Adult Swim has got you covered. Cartoon Network’s nighttime programming block is currently airing a visually stunning show with a level of emotional depth comparable to the Netflix series.
