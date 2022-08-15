ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Sounders won't push Raul Ruidiaz despite 'need' for goals

Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer has insisted he won't rush the return of Raul Ruidiaz, despite the 'need' for the Peruvian striker's goals. Ruidiaz has been one of the most clinical strikers in MLS for years now and this season has been no different, with the 32-year-old hitting the net five times in eight starts - a record that extends to eight goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.
SEATTLE, WA
90min

NYCFC form 'unacceptable' - Sean Johnson

NYCFC goalkeeper and captain Sean Johnson has labeled the club's current losing streak as 'unacceptable'. The reigning MLS Cup champions fell 3-1 at home to Charlotte FC on Wednesday evening meaning they've failed to take a single point from their last three matches and just one from their last four.
MLS
90min

DC United end Michael Estrada's loan from Liga MX side Toluca

DC United have mutually parted ways with forward Michael Estrada, ending his loan from Liga MX side Toluca immediately. The 26-year-old joined DC United in February on a loan through the 2022 MLS season with the Black and Red holding the option to make his transfer permanent. Yael Averbuch West...
MLS
90min

Gonzalo Higuain credits Alejandro Pozuelo for improved Inter Miami form

Gonzalo Higuain has credited his recent upturn in form to the arrival of Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami. The Herons paid $150k guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM) plus add-ons to bring Pozuelo aboard in July, filling their longstanding need for a creative presence in midfield. Prior to Pozuelo's...
MLS
90min

Charlotte FC to open new training facility & headquarters in 2023

Charlotte FC have announced they'll open a new permanent training facility and business headquarters by spring 2023. The privately-financed 52,000-plus square-foot facility will be located at 8600 McAlpine Park Drive and will be home to the club's first team, MLS NEXT Pro team, and academy teams. Yael Averbuch West hosted...
CHARLOTTE, NC
90min

Luchi Gonzalez lays out aims as new San Jose Earthquakes head coach

Luchi Gonzalez says his 'ultimate goal' as the new San Jose Earthquakes head coach is to make the MLS Cup Playoffs next year. Gonzalez was announced as the new man in charge earlier this week and will join the club ahead of the 2023 season once he's fulfilled his duties as Gregg Berhalter's assistant with the United States Men's National Team at the World Cup.
SAN JOSE, CA
