Liverpool predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester United
Seattle Sounders won't push Raul Ruidiaz despite 'need' for goals
Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer has insisted he won't rush the return of Raul Ruidiaz, despite the 'need' for the Peruvian striker's goals. Ruidiaz has been one of the most clinical strikers in MLS for years now and this season has been no different, with the 32-year-old hitting the net five times in eight starts - a record that extends to eight goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.
NYCFC form 'unacceptable' - Sean Johnson
NYCFC goalkeeper and captain Sean Johnson has labeled the club's current losing streak as 'unacceptable'. The reigning MLS Cup champions fell 3-1 at home to Charlotte FC on Wednesday evening meaning they've failed to take a single point from their last three matches and just one from their last four.
DC United end Michael Estrada's loan from Liga MX side Toluca
DC United have mutually parted ways with forward Michael Estrada, ending his loan from Liga MX side Toluca immediately. The 26-year-old joined DC United in February on a loan through the 2022 MLS season with the Black and Red holding the option to make his transfer permanent. Yael Averbuch West...
Riqui Puig 'one of the most significant signings' in MLS history, says Greg Vanney
LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney has labeled the club's capture of Spanish midfielder Riqui Puig as 'one of the most significant' transfers in MLS history. Puig joined the Galaxy earlier in August, ending a nine-year spell at FC Barcelona where he rose through the youth ranks and went on to play 57 times at senior level.
Steve Cherundolo calls for LAFC improvement despite seventh straight win
A Kwadwo Opoku goal in the 67th minute was enough for the Black and Gold to see off D.C. United at Banc of California Stadium on Tuesday evening. That's seven wins in a row now in MLS play for LAFC, who became just the sixth team in league history to achieve such a feat.
Gonzalo Higuain credits Alejandro Pozuelo for improved Inter Miami form
Gonzalo Higuain has credited his recent upturn in form to the arrival of Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami. The Herons paid $150k guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM) plus add-ons to bring Pozuelo aboard in July, filling their longstanding need for a creative presence in midfield. Prior to Pozuelo's...
Charlotte FC to open new training facility & headquarters in 2023
Charlotte FC have announced they'll open a new permanent training facility and business headquarters by spring 2023. The privately-financed 52,000-plus square-foot facility will be located at 8600 McAlpine Park Drive and will be home to the club's first team, MLS NEXT Pro team, and academy teams. Yael Averbuch West hosted...
Who has scored the most winning goals in the 2022 MLS season?
Keep track of who has been scoring the most winning goals in Major League Soccer across the 2022 season.
Newcastle & Southampton in talks for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos
Newcastle & Southampton have opened talks over a potential deal for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos.
NYCFC claim former Inter Miami winger Matias Pellegrini via waivers
New York City FC have claimed Argentine winger Matias Pellegrini off the MLS waivers list, the club announced Friday.
Toronto FC 'closer' to becoming what Bob Bradley wants but more still to come
Toronto FC head coach Bob Bradley has called upon his team to be more ruthless as they battle to reach the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Atlanta United 1-2 RBNY player ratings: Lewis Morgan dashes Five Stripes' Playoff hopes
Atlanta United's MLS Cup Playoffs hopes took a huge hit as they fell 2-1 at home to the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday evening.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Leeds United - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds United
NJ/NY Gotham FC send defender Caprice Dydasco to the Houston Dash
Reigning NWSL Defender of the Year Caprice Dydasco is headed to the Houston Dash.
West Ham 3-1 Viborg: Gianluca Scamacca scores first Hammers goal in Europa Conference League
West Ham won the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off with Viborg 3-1 as Gianluca Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio all scored.
Atlanta United: 'Every match a final' after damaging RBNY loss
Atlanta United have failed to find any consistency throughout 2022 but their 2-1 defeat to the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday felt a little different.
MLS chances created: Who are the top playmakers?
Keep track of the top playmakers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
Manchester City 6-0 Tomiris-Turan: Player ratings as City progress in Champions League
Player ratings from Manchester City's Champions League victory over Tomiris-Turan.
Luchi Gonzalez lays out aims as new San Jose Earthquakes head coach
Luchi Gonzalez says his 'ultimate goal' as the new San Jose Earthquakes head coach is to make the MLS Cup Playoffs next year. Gonzalez was announced as the new man in charge earlier this week and will join the club ahead of the 2023 season once he's fulfilled his duties as Gregg Berhalter's assistant with the United States Men's National Team at the World Cup.
