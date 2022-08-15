Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer has insisted he won't rush the return of Raul Ruidiaz, despite the 'need' for the Peruvian striker's goals. Ruidiaz has been one of the most clinical strikers in MLS for years now and this season has been no different, with the 32-year-old hitting the net five times in eight starts - a record that extends to eight goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO