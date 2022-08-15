Read full article on original website
North Ga county, still coping with campus shooting, extends delay in school opening
Classes are now scheduled to begin tomorrow in the schools in Union County: last week’s first day of classes were delayed after a school employee fired gunshots into an empty car in the parking lot of the Union County Primary School. That employee was arrested in Blairsville. From WSB...
NE Ga police blotter includes new details on elder abuse arrest in Jefferson
A man from Athens is arrested on drug charges in Elberton: Elberton Police say 28 year-old Marquis Fleming was caught with marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested after a traffic stop and booked into the Elbert County jail. There is more information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on this...
Oconee man arrested after stealing over $2,000 in weapons from home
An arrest has been made in a grand larceny case in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 31-year-old Cody Christian Dean Lecroy Wednesday in connection to a home break-in.
Georgia man dies in Polk County boating incident
The body of a 57-year-old Georgia man was recovered from 36 feet of water on Parksville Lake in Polk County on Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Madison Co man ditches mother, is arrested in Forsyth Co
A Madison County man is arrested after a police chase in Forsyth County: 31 year-old Kevin Turner of Danielsville was wanted on outstanding warrants from Hart and Bartow counties. Police say Turner jumped out of his car and ran into the woods after a traffic stop, leaving his mother in the car. He was captured and taken into custody.
Teen swerves into opposing lane, dies in crash, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A teen who swerved a car into the opposing lane was killed in a crash on Sunday, Cobb County Police say. Donovan Williams, 19, of Dacula, Georgia was driving northbound on Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta just after 10 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a car, police say.
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist being chased by deputies disappears after riding into Lake Hartwell, officials say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist being chased by deputies early Wednesday morning disappeared after he drove into Lake Hartwell, according to Master Deputy Jimmy Watt Public from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. The driver was operating a motorcycle that matched the body style of the motorcycle reported stolen...
Suspect in custody after Oconee County stabbing
One person is injured and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Oconee County. Deputies from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing just before 6 PM Friday night on Mormon Church Road in Seneca.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Plantation Plain Farmhouse, 1884, Franklin County
This house is located just north of Lavonia & Interstate 85. It has been home to a used car dealership for many years. I am unsure of its history but I got the date from an older resource survey. Anyone who has traveled Georgia Highway 17 in this part of the state probably recognizes the house.
Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball. Was it you?
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in western North Carolina will be a millionaire — once that person cashes in the ticket.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Poultry Farm, Habersham County
I believe this farm now serves another purpose, but the old barns recall the earlier days of commercial poultry, Georgia’s dominant agricultural commodity. I believe Northeast Georgia is still the top region for production and was an early leader in innovation.
WXIA 11 Alive
Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
WYFF4.com
Oconee County coroner releases name of motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck
(Above video was published on Friday.) On Monday, an Upstate coroner released the name of a driver who died of injuries from a crash. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said Stephen Lawless, 52, died at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital on Friday morning. The crash happened on Aug. 8 and involved...
fox5atlanta.com
Remains of missing man found in White County, deputies say
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - White County Sheriff's Office officials say that they believe to have located the remains of missing Heath Williams. Deputies announced on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, that they found his remains after a "long and exhaustive multi-agency search." Williams was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022,...
nowhabersham.com
Alto man charged with drug trafficking
An Alto man remains jailed on six felony drug counts following his arrest last week in Cornelia. On August 11, police arrested Dustin Lee Thomas, 26, and charged him with trafficking fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Jail records show he was out on probation for a previous drug charge at the time of his arrest.
WBIR
Monroe Co. inmate smuggles fentanyl through his rectum, 10 others overdose | The problem of in-custody contraband
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Between May 19 and June 27, 10 inmates at the Monroe county jail overdosed on Fentanyl. Three corrections officers also said they sought treatment for exposure to the drug, but it was not immediately clear if the treatments were due to an overdose from ingesting fentanyl or if their treatments were related to a panic attack.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Narcity
This Adults-Only Theme Park In Georgia Lets You Drive A Real Tank And Crush Cars
If you've ever wanted to live like you were in a video game, look no further. Right here in North Georgia you can live out this fantasy and drive actual tanks. Tank Town USA is an adult theme park located in Morganton, GA. There are many activities you can partake in that will bring your video games to life.
