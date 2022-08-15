Read full article on original website
ND Term Limit Chairman: "The process hasn't been consistent" in signature verification for ballot measure
(Bismarck, ND) -- A group of North Dakotans looking to add term limits to North Dakota legislators is suing the state, accusing the secretary of state of using a different standard for accepting signatures intended for a ballot measure that would be voted on this November. North Dakota's District 38...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
State audit of North Dakota Department of Human Services not favorable
(Bismarck, ND) -- The State Auditor's Office says the Department of Human Services is not conducting follow-ups on children from reported abusive situations. The report released this week says DHS is not adhering to its own policies of checking on children in the allowed timeframe. The Auditor's office said in...
Candidates for Moorhead City Council in upcoming election finalized
(Moorhead, MN) -- The candidates for Moorhead City Council in the upcoming November election have been finalized. Mayor Shelly Carlson will face off with Kevin Shores, a Navy veteran who has run for mayor on three separate occasions and in 2020 ran for the 7th Congressional District seat in Minnesota.
Burgum forms group to reduce government regulations
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new panel is tasked with proposing reductions in government regulations to the 2023 Legislature. Governor Doug Burgum formed the Red Tape Reduction Working Group Thursday through an executive order. The group is made up of representatives from Cabinet and non-Cabinet agencies asked to review regulations and...
willmarradio.com
North Dakotans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
(Bismarck, ND) -- There will be a referendum this November in neighboring North Dakota on legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 and older. The group New Approach North Dakota submitted well over the required roughly 16-thousand valid signatures to put the measure on the ballot this fall. Spokesman David Owen says the extra signatures show broad support for legalization. Submitting petitions to put a question on the ballot is not an option in Minnesota. Legislation has passed the D-F-L-controlled Minnesota House but was blocked by leaders in the Republican-controlled Senate.
This Small Town Named North Dakota’s Most Underrated
A travel website called Love Exploring just came out with an article on the most underrated city in each state in America. Love Exploring has numerous articles on travel not only in the United States but all over the world. They certainly seem to have some credibility looking at some...
West Fargo Peace Officer program graduates 18
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department Peace Officer Academy has 18 new graduates. The graduation ceremony was held Thursday at West Fargo High School. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner was one of the keynote speakers at the ceremony. The program is a partnership with Lake Region State...
North Dakota State Penitentiary Guard missed check in day of Isaak suicide
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol says in a new report that a state penitentiary guard didn't follow policy on the day Chad Isaak committed suicide. The report released Wednesday says Correctional Officer Sergeant Deandre Adams missed two check-ins with Isaak the day the convicted quadruple murderer died.
18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
Fargo School Board Vice President shares his reasons for flipping vote to reinstate Pledge of Allegiance
(Fargo, ND) -- A local education leader joined WDAY Midday to speak on their reasoning for reversing their vote on The Pledge of Allegiance. Fargo School Board Vice President Seth Holden joined seven other board members, in an 8-1 vote, to reinstate the pledge. He says his vote to bring back the pledge is not due to a change of principles, but instead as a way to make sure the district receives the support it needs.
Fargo School Board votes to reinstate Pledge of Allegiance at regular meetings
(Fargo, ND) -- Just nine days after voting to nix the Pledge of Allegiance from their regular meetings, the Fargo School Board has officially changed course. By a vote of 8-1, the board has voted to reinstate the pledge at the beginning of their meetings moving forward. Only Nyamal Dei voted against the motion put forth by board President Dr. Tracie Newman, citing her want to not 'bend to the hate' that was sent her way from messages received over the past week and a half.
North Dakota Safety Council offering defensive driving classes
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Safety Council is offering defensive driving classes for bus drivers and other vehicles. The course runs four hours and is available to any North Dakota driver. According to Triple-A, Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the "100 deadliest days." During this time...
North Dakota oil production increases
(Bismarck, ND) -- A report released Tuesday by the State Mineral Resources Department says oil production is up in the state. Production rose in June for the second straight month to just under one-point-one million barrels per day. Natural gas production is also near an all-time high for the state.
Fargo Human Rights Commission releases statement on intolerance and hatred
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo's Human Rights Commission has issued a statement in response to the recent comments and actions of some in the community in the wake of the Fargo School Board's decision to nix, then reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance to their regular board meetings. In...
Fargo School Board member Robin Nelson talks Pledge, special meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- Ahead of their special meeting Thursday evening, one member of the Fargo School Board is speaking out on the topic of the Pledge of Allegiance involving board meetings. Robin Nelson, the only board member who ran for re-election successfully this past June, says her decision to vote...
