ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FA investigates Tuchel’s ‘Chelsea have issues with referee’ comments

By Jacob Steinberg
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1wOM_0hHb9YZs00
Referee Anthony Taylor reacts towards Thomas Tuchel. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters

The Football Association is investigating Thomas Tuchel’s remarks regarding Anthony Taylor after Chelsea’s head coach suggested the referee should no longer officiate his side’s games.

Tuchel, who is already likely to be hit with a one-game ban after his extraordinary touchline clash over a handshake with Antonio Conte at the end of Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday, is facing the prospect of further disciplinary action by appearing to question Taylor’s impartiality. Both managers have been charged over the incident and have until Thursday to respond.

Related: Engrossing spectacle ends with Tuchel’s and Conte’s handshake war | Barney Ronay

The German was furious after both Spurs goals were allowed to stand in controversial circumstances and he did not hold back with his criticism of the refereeing. Tuchel said the “whole dressing room” has a problem with Taylor, who has a history of infuriating Chelsea with his decisions. He went on to question whether the 43-year-old referee should be barred from taking charge of the club’s games.

The comments from Tuchel come less than a year after more than 80,000 Chelsea fans signed a petition calling for Taylor to be removed from their club’s fixtures.

The official has shown more yellow cards to Chelsea players than those from any other team. He has also shown red cards to Reece James and Mateo Kovacic and was criticised for failing to punish Manchester United’s Harry Maguire for an apparent stamp on Michy Batshuayi in February 2020.

That history bled into the game on Sunday. Tuchel’s first eruption came when Taylor decided not to penalise a Rodrigo Bentancur challenge on Kai Havertz in the buildup to Pierre-Emile Højbjerg making it 1-1 midway through the second half. He also argued the goal should have been ruled out for offside against Richarlison.

However Mike Dean, the video assistant referee, decided the Spurs striker was not interfering with play and that his positioning had not affected Édouard Mendy’s ability to save Højbjerg’s shot.

Tuchel complained about the failure to give Havertz a free-kick and then clashed with Conte on the touchline. The managers had to be pulled apart and then received bookings.

Tuchel was later spoken to by the fourth official after charging down the touchline to celebrate James putting Chelsea 2-1 up.

The atmosphere on the touchline was intense and Chelsea were aggrieved when, before the corner that led to Harry Kane equalising in the sixth minute of added time, Dean did not instruct Taylor to dismiss the Spurs centre‑back Cristian Romero for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair.

Taylor had not seen the incident in real time and Dean’s view was that Romero had not committed a red‑card offence. The Argentinian will not face retrospective action from the FA.

However, Tuchel does have a case to answer after his comments about Taylor. It was put to him that Chelsea fans have historical grievances with Taylor. “I don’t think that just some of the fans think that,” he said. “I can assure you that the whole dressing room, every single person thinks that.

“I cannot understand how the first goal is not offside. And I cannot understand since when players can pull other people’s hair and stay on the pitch and attack in the last corner.”

Related: Thomas Tuchel suggests Anthony Taylor should not referee Chelsea again

Tuchel, who said his players worry about Taylor, was asked whether the referee should be kept away from Chelsea. “Maybe that would be better,” he said. “Maybe it would be better but we also have VAR to help make the right decisions.”

Tuchel made light of his clash with Conte, but he is expected to miss the trip to Leeds on Sunday after his red card. “I cannot coach but the referee can whistle the next game,” he said. “Good.”

Conte, who also played down the row, faces the prospect of being banned for Spurs’ home game against Wolves. The Italian took another swipe on social media at Tuchel for charging past the Spurs bench and down the touchline to celebrate James putting Chelsea 2-1 up. “Lucky I didn’t see you … making you trip over would have been well deserved … ” he wrote on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Édouard Mendy
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Michy Batshuayi
BBC

Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix

Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Tottenham#German#Spurs
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Guardian

Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him

Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Republican party has reason to fear the midterms

Donald Trump’s week from hell has turned red hot. On Friday, reports emerged that he was under suspicion of having violated the Espionage Act, removing or destroying records and obstructing an investigation. Separate inventory receipts reflect that FBI agents hauled-off a trove of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach domicile and club.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

The Guardian

406K+
Followers
94K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy