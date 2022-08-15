ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man gravely wounded in Englewood shooting outside South Side CTA Red Line station: Chicago police

A 40-year-old man was shot and gravely wounded Sunday night outside a South Side Red Line station, Chicago police said.

The man got into an argument with another man shortly after 8:30 p.m. along 69th Street in Englewood, according to CPD. That's when the man pulled out a firearm and shot the victim, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition.

RELATED: Teen shot near Red Line hours after Chicago police detail plans to combat CTA crime

No one was in custody Monday morning, and Area One detectives are investigating.

CPD has planned to add new CTA train patrols and K-9 units amid a spike in crime on and around the transit system.

Comments / 12

Clara Barton
4d ago

You can't be arguing with folks nowadays, they'll pop out that glock on ya! 😳

Reply(2)
10
Lisa Montgomery
4d ago

AGAIN What will It Take To Stop all this Killing Throughout the entire World

Reply(2)
5
 

#Shooting#Chicago Police#Englewood#Violent Crime#Cpd#Cta#K 9
