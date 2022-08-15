Read full article on original website
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day
A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips
We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
Katie Piper rushed to hospital after husband noticed black spot in her eye
Katie Piper has shared that she was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation this week after her husband noticed a peculiar black spot in her eye. The writer, activist, and presenter told fans that her left eye was in immense pain, leaving her nauseous as she struggled to open her eyes in light.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Vogue Williams slams plane passenger who refused to swap seats with her
Vogue Williams has slammed a plane passenger who refused to swap seats with her so she could be closer to her family. Williams who is married to Made in Chelsea's Spence Matthews spoke about the incident on the Spencer and Vogue Podcast. The Irish model explained that she prefers to...
Love Is Blind couple announce their split in heartbreaking statement
Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely are making television history after becoming the first Love Is Blind couple to officially announce their divorce. Perhaps love isn't blind after all, Nick and Vanessa Lachey!. Although these two had a seriously rocky start, Jarrette and Iyanna wound up becoming one of the only...
Woman in age-gap relationship left horrified after dad told her to 'get therapy'
A woman who is in a relationship with a man nearly 30 years her senior was told by her furious dad to 'get therapy'. Natalie Noble, 21, and Bobby Lindsey, 50, first met in 2015, when he was her tennis coach. The pair maintain that the relationship was totally platonic...
Jennifer Aniston's ex-boyfriend says filming Friends scene was 'tough'
Jennifer Aniston's ex-boyfriend Tate Donovan has revealed that it was 'tough' playing Rachel Green's boyfriend Joshua on Friends. The actor, now 58, made the revelation to Us Weekly, where he said that he was 'dying inside' as they filmed the scenes and described the whole thing as 'really tough'. Donovan...
Shoppers are obsessed with Primark’s snuddie that’s perfect for moody girlfriends
Sometimes, whether we like it our not, women can be moody, especially if they are PMSing, which is why it's important to know when they are feeling off. Now, it will easier than ever for the ladies in your life to let you know when something is wrong thanks to this incredible snuddie from Primark. Take a look below:
Mum shares 'the best' laundry life hack that saves so much time and effort
It's no secret that being a mum is a busy job, especially during the cost of living crisis, which has put even more pressure on parents' shoulders. But now one mum has shared 'the best' laundry hack as you save your hard-earned cash by avoiding the dryer. The video began...
Lauren Goodger says daughter 'is now at home' as she collects newborn's ashes
Trigger warning - this article discusses baby loss which some readers may find upsetting. Lauren Goodger has said her baby daughter is 'now at home with us' after she tragically passed away shortly after she was born last month. Lauren, 35, explained that she had picked up the ashes of...
Ferne McCann says she 'manifested' fiancé and shares wedding plans
Ferne McCann has told fans that she's convinced she 'manifested' her fiancé Lorri Haines, as they prepare to tie the knot. The former The Only Way Is Essex star got engaged to Lorrie just last month, after meeting him for the first time this January. The couple may have...
Why are four-leaf clovers lucky, and what dogs can run the fastest? Try our kids’ quiz
Five multiple-choice questions – set by children – to test your knowledge, and a chance to submit your own junior brain-teasers for future quizzes
Lottie Tomlinson finally shares newborn son's unique name
Lottie Tomlinson has revealed her baby boy's unusual name as she shared an adorable video of the little one this week. Lottie, 24, gave birth to a baby boy a few days ago, and shared a cute clip on her Instagram introducing him to the world. New dad Lewis Burton also shared the clip on his own page.
Thrifty bride shares how she spent less than £4,000 on wedding
Weddings are notoriously expensive, and as the cost of living crisis tightens its grip, it's an area where many are looking to save. Now, one thrifty bride has revealed how she was able to have her dream big day for less than £4,000. This is how one sustainable wedding was planned:
Love Island's Ekin-Su opens up about secret health battle in villa
As the dust settles on this year's season of Love Island, the contestants are reflecting on their whirlwind summer of bombshells, love and drama. Now, this year's winner Ekin-Su has opened up about her secret health battle in the villa that saw her have a 'mini panic attack'. Watch below:
Coco Lodge addresses why she quit Married at First Sight UK to go on Love Island instead
Love Island's Coco Lodge has addressed quitting Married at First Sight in order to enter the villa. Despite only having a brief stint as a Casa Amor bombshell, the 27-year-old made quite the impact by coupling up with Andrew Le Page before he went back to his former partner Tasha Ghouri.
Love Island's Paige Thorne was forced to quit job as paramedic
Love Island star Paige Thorne has revealed that she had no choice but to quit her job as a paramedic before joining the ITV series over fears of NHS backlash. Paige is finally getting to grips with her new-found fame after making a splash in the villa this year alongside Adam Collard, and has started sharing juicy details about her reality show experience.
