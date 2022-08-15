ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Lottie Tomlinson finally shares newborn son's unique name

Lottie Tomlinson has revealed her baby boy's unusual name as she shared an adorable video of the little one this week. Lottie, 24, gave birth to a baby boy a few days ago, and shared a cute clip on her Instagram introducing him to the world. New dad Lewis Burton also shared the clip on his own page.
Love Island's Paige Thorne was forced to quit job as paramedic

Love Island star Paige Thorne has revealed that she had no choice but to quit her job as a paramedic before joining the ITV series over fears of NHS backlash. Paige is finally getting to grips with her new-found fame after making a splash in the villa this year alongside Adam Collard, and has started sharing juicy details about her reality show experience.
