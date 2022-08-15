Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash just south of Branch County
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Two rural Fremont, Indiana residents were seriously injured Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says their initial crash scene investigation indicated that a 2010 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle...
2 Persons Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Constantine Township (St. Joseph County, MI)
St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that severely injured a Grand Rapids Resident Wednesday evening in Constantine Township. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m on North River Road and [..]
WWMT
Video: Man exits car holding beer following chase in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A suspected drunk driver who led deputies on a chase exited his vehicle with a can of Bud Light in hand, dash camera video showed. The driver had a blood alcohol content of almost four times the legal limit, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.
abc57.com
MSP investigating fatal crash at M43 and CR665
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash at M43 and CR 665 in Waverly Township. The crash happened Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. Police said a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left turn from CR 665 to M-43 when it struck a motorcyclist in the intersection.
hometownnewsnow.com
Investigation into Fatal Shooting Continues
(La Porte, IN) - Police said a suspect is being held for the fatal shooting of a woman Thursday in La Porte. Officers during the evening hours responded to a home at 906 Ridge Street. Nancy Ainsworth, 57, who resided at the address, was transported to Northwest Health, where she...
WWMTCw
Crash on I-94 reroutes traffic off Portage Road exit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday on I-94 in Kalamazoo has traffic being diverted off the Portage Road exit. The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene are directing traffic off the highway, then back on at the same mile marker, according to the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority.
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol injures one
BRISTOL, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:16 p.m. that hospitalized one person, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Maple Street near Legion Street. On-site investigations determined that a 45-year-old LaGrange woman driving a 2014 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound...
Deputies: FL man crashes, flees car with beer in hand
A Florida man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase while driving more than four times over the legal alcohol limit, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
abc57.com
Shooting at South Bend bus stop investigation underway
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Just after the first day of school Wednesday, several students took the bus home and were dropped off at the intersection of Huey Street and Bulla Road in South Bend. That’s when shots were fired. Luckily, no one was hurt, but an arrest has...
abc57.com
Four juveniles arrested following investigation into car thefts
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Four juveniles were arrested as part of a month-long investigation into an increase in the number of vehicle thefts, theft from vehicles and criminal mischief complaints, according to Michigan City Police. As part of the investigation, police served two search warrants on August 16 and seized...
abc57.com
Man accused of leading police on chase with cocaine in vehicle, child in backseat
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for resisting law enforcement and possession of cocaine after allegedly leading police on a chase on August 11, according to the probable cause affidavit. Orlandes Washington was arrested on the following charges:. Resisting law enforcement. Neglect of a dependent. Possession of...
1 airlifted after crash near Constantine
A Grand Rapids woman was airlifted to the hospital after a crash east of Constantine on Wednesday.
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating shots fired report near 11th, Wabash Streets
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shots fired report on Thursday evening. At 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of 11th Street and Wabash Street for the incident. At the scene, officers spoke with witnesses and learned some vehicles had been hit...
abc57.com
Fatal crash in Nappanee sends vehicle airborne
NAPPANEE, Ind. - One man died following a two-vehicle crash on Market Street Monday morning, according to the Nappanee Police Department. At 9:20 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ross Boxell was traveling west in the 2400 block of E. Market Street when the vehicle began to drift left of center, according to reports.
abc57.com
City of La Porte Police investigating fatal shooting on Ridge Street
LA PORTE, Ind. - The City of La Porte Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead on Thursday. On Thursday evening, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Street for a shooting. At the residence, police found one woman with a gunshot wound. She...
WNDU
Elkhart woman sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly Goshen house fire
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman accused of setting a deadly house fire in Goshen back in May 2021 has been sentenced to two 55-year prison terms. Genessa Jones, 48, is charged with two counts of murder and will serve her sentence consecutively, totaling 110 years in prison. According...
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating shooting near Michigan Boulevard, Grace Street
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Thursday night. At 9:10 p.m., officers were called to the area of Michigan Boulevard and Grace Street regarding shots fired and that one person had been shot. Officers responded...
abc57.com
Man accused of possession of machine gun, unlawful carrying
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for possession of a machine gun and unlawful carrying following a search warrant on Thursday, according to the probable cause affidavit. Chekir Bowers was arrested on the charges of possession of a machine gun, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying of...
abc57.com
Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
Suspect sought in Calhoun Co. gas station armed robbery
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who held up a gas station at gunpoint in Calhoun County Wednesday.
