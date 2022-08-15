Read full article on original website
Isaiah Koch
4d ago
The only requirement is that you should enjoy your life not in fear and do the opposite of whatever Jelly Belly and daddy government and big pharma tell you to!
Reply(1)
11
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois health officials report new COVID-19 cases, urge vaccinations
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 25,084 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Friday, including 56 deaths since Aug. 12. As of Friday, the CDC said 42 Illinois counties are at high COVID-19 community transmission levels. The Southern Seven Health Department reports that four of the counties in the region it serves have moved from medium to high transmission levels since last week.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/19/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois school districts are in catch-up mode after the COVID-19 pandemic set back the development of many statewide students. During this week’s Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) meeting, several school superintendents provided updates on methods being used to address learning loss. It was last fall that the ISBE reported drops of 17% and 18%, respectively, in the number of students achieving grade-level standards in English and Math between 2019 and 2021. It’s the general consensus that the pandemic and remote learning affected students in all age groups, but in the younger grades the most.
advantagenews.com
School leaders adapting to changing COVID guidance
As many school districts across Illinois welcome back students this month, classrooms will look significantly different than last year, at least in terms of COVID precautions. With new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID, the Illinois State Board of Education has adopted the guidance that eases some restrictions. Those include dropping the quarantine requirement and easing physical distancing.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois health officials report 25,084 new COVID cases, 56 deaths since last Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 25,084 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Friday, including 56 deaths since Aug. 12. The CDC says 42 counties in the state are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, and an additional 39 counties are rated at Medium Community Level.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Health Alert: A Common Item Is Sending Illinoisans To The Doctor
For those who might be thinking "Oh, great. Another piece about Covid-19, or monkeypox, or whatever the current topical health worry might be," don't worry. This is not about either of those medical difficulties. The bright side about this weird or unusual reason for heading to see your doctor is...
977wmoi.com
Illinois LINK System Temporary Outage
The Illinois LINK system will be temporarily unavailable later this month. State officials are informing LINK Card customers that they won’t be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals from August 20th at 11 p.m. through August 21st at 6 p.m. This is due to scheduled maintenance. Officials say Illinois is transitioning to a new link card system.
Illinois to receive millions in new federal safety grants, US Homeland Security secretary says
U.S. Department of Homeland Security is unveiling new grants of $550 million to harden up some synagogues, churches, mosques and other soft targets nationwide.
Illinois sending out income and property tax rebates next month
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will begin sending out income and property tax rebate checks to qualifying residents starting September 12th. The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which Gov. Pritzker signed in April. Single people who earn less than $200,000 a year will receive a one-time income tax rebate payment of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
advantagenews.com
Common Sense Caravan rallies in Springfield
As schools across the state begin this week, a parents’ rights group rallied outside the Illinois statehouse Tuesday to call attention to issues they say are hurting their children. Awake Illinois founder Shannon Adcock organized the rally she called the “Common Sense Caravan.” Several dozen people from across the...
wmay.com
Housing Advocates Seek End To Illinois Rent Control Ban
A group of housing advocates is calling for an end to Illinois’s ban on rent control. Rent control involves government limits on what landlords can charge for rent, or on how much they can increase that rent from year to year. Illinois law prohibits local governments from enacting rent control policies, but a group called Lift The Ban wants to repeal that law and limit annual rent increases to no more than five-percent. The group held a rally and news conference outside the governor’s tent at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday.
khqa.com
Central Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — An east central Illinois family is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say they conspired to bring two young girls to their homes to work. A federal grand jury indicted Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, and Catarina Domingo-Juan, siblings and Guatemalan nationals, with conspiracy to...
Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois
I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
ValueWalk
Indiana Stimulus Checks Of Up To $650 Coming This Week
Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to get stimulus money this week. These Indiana stimulus checks are actually tax rebates, and eligible households could get as much as $650. The shortage of paper initially delayed sending these stimulus checks to eligible residents. Indiana Stimulus Checks: Sending Two Payments In One...
advantagenews.com
U of I leaders touring Illinois
University of Illinois leaders will meet in East St. Louis on Thursday to discuss ways to better partner with cities around the state. The head of the U of I system and other leaders will meet with local elected officials and with three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee to discuss the opportunities.
Funds Available To Illinois Locals For Essential Service Help
Most Americans are expecting a rebate check from their state. Illinois is one of the states which will make million available to residents. This benefit goes to a select group of people. But there are other ways for locals to gain from state help.
Austin Weekly News
What Do You Need To Carry A Gun In Illinois?
Illinois residents need a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card to buy and own a gun. A FOID cardholder can have a gun at their home, but they aren’t able to carry their gun on their person unless it is unloaded and kept in an enclosed case or a gun box.
Where does Illinois land on the Best States to Live in 2022 list?
One of the biggest websites for ranking states has come out with their official 2022 ranking for the Best States to Live in, with high taxes, crime in the biggest cities, and not ideal winter weather, where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According to Wallethub.com's new...
Herald & Review
Friday, August 19 weather update for central Illinois
Dry during the day Friday, but a few showers and storms are possible this evening. A much better chance of rain Saturday and isolated severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
Comments / 17