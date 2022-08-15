ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Isaiah Koch
4d ago

The only requirement is that you should enjoy your life not in fear and do the opposite of whatever Jelly Belly and daddy government and big pharma tell you to!

Illinois health officials report new COVID-19 cases, urge vaccinations

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 25,084 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Friday, including 56 deaths since Aug. 12. As of Friday, the CDC said 42 Illinois counties are at high COVID-19 community transmission levels. The Southern Seven Health Department reports that four of the counties in the region it serves have moved from medium to high transmission levels since last week.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/19/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois school districts are in catch-up mode after the COVID-19 pandemic set back the development of many statewide students. During this week’s Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) meeting, several school superintendents provided updates on methods being used to address learning loss. It was last fall that the ISBE reported drops of 17% and 18%, respectively, in the number of students achieving grade-level standards in English and Math between 2019 and 2021. It’s the general consensus that the pandemic and remote learning affected students in all age groups, but in the younger grades the most.
School leaders adapting to changing COVID guidance

As many school districts across Illinois welcome back students this month, classrooms will look significantly different than last year, at least in terms of COVID precautions. With new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID, the Illinois State Board of Education has adopted the guidance that eases some restrictions. Those include dropping the quarantine requirement and easing physical distancing.
Health Alert: A Common Item Is Sending Illinoisans To The Doctor

For those who might be thinking "Oh, great. Another piece about Covid-19, or monkeypox, or whatever the current topical health worry might be," don't worry. This is not about either of those medical difficulties. The bright side about this weird or unusual reason for heading to see your doctor is...
Illinois LINK System Temporary Outage

The Illinois LINK system will be temporarily unavailable later this month. State officials are informing LINK Card customers that they won’t be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals from August 20th at 11 p.m. through August 21st at 6 p.m. This is due to scheduled maintenance. Officials say Illinois is transitioning to a new link card system.
Common Sense Caravan rallies in Springfield

As schools across the state begin this week, a parents’ rights group rallied outside the Illinois statehouse Tuesday to call attention to issues they say are hurting their children. Awake Illinois founder Shannon Adcock organized the rally she called the “Common Sense Caravan.” Several dozen people from across the...
Housing Advocates Seek End To Illinois Rent Control Ban

A group of housing advocates is calling for an end to Illinois’s ban on rent control. Rent control involves government limits on what landlords can charge for rent, or on how much they can increase that rent from year to year. Illinois law prohibits local governments from enacting rent control policies, but a group called Lift The Ban wants to repeal that law and limit annual rent increases to no more than five-percent. The group held a rally and news conference outside the governor’s tent at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday.
Central Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — An east central Illinois family is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say they conspired to bring two young girls to their homes to work. A federal grand jury indicted Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, and Catarina Domingo-Juan, siblings and Guatemalan nationals, with conspiracy to...
Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois

I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
ValueWalk

Indiana Stimulus Checks Of Up To $650 Coming This Week

Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to get stimulus money this week. These Indiana stimulus checks are actually tax rebates, and eligible households could get as much as $650. The shortage of paper initially delayed sending these stimulus checks to eligible residents. Indiana Stimulus Checks: Sending Two Payments In One...
U of I leaders touring Illinois

University of Illinois leaders will meet in East St. Louis on Thursday to discuss ways to better partner with cities around the state. The head of the U of I system and other leaders will meet with local elected officials and with three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee to discuss the opportunities.
What Do You Need To Carry A Gun In Illinois?

Illinois residents need a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card to buy and own a gun. A FOID cardholder can have a gun at their home, but they aren’t able to carry their gun on their person unless it is unloaded and kept in an enclosed case or a gun box.
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes

👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
