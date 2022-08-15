Vacant Enola bar damaged by arson catches fire again

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — The state police fire marshal was on the scene of a fire at an abandoned bar on the 100 block of Enola Drive in Cumberland County Monday morning — the same bar that was damaged by arson last week.

Dispatchers say crews were called to the bar around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. They also say no one was injured.

It has been confirmed that both fires at the building were cases of arson.

Community members spoke to abc27 about the moments leading up to, during, and after, the fire.

“It just scared the crap out of me. You could see all the ashes coming down over here hoping they’re not going to catch our roof on fire, it was scary,” Hollenbach added.

“My one downstairs neighbor here pounded on open the door pounded on the door downstairs and just yelled fire fire!” said Jen Hollenbach, who lives across the street.

An apartment building next door to the old bar was affected by the fire, leaving three people displaced.

The previous fire at the vacant bar was reported around 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. That fire was ruled arson. Neighbors can’t believe something like this would happen twice at the same location.

“It feels like someone don’t care, and really don’t have a heart. It was like an inferno I didn’t know what to think. I thought it was just out of this world,” said Bob Rayhart, a neighbor.

Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch told abc27 previously that the bar was called The Pink Cadillac, and it was closed for about 10 years and had not been in use ever since the closure.

“The whole investigation takes on a little bit more serious nature now from the first one, because no one expects them to burn again. If you’ve lived here for a while, you see people that you don’t know, especially at night, call it in. Let the police come talk to them find out who they are, and what are they doing here,” Bruetsch added.

