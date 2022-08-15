ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Comments / 19

Timothy Williams
4d ago

enough! you're Done ! you should have made some money first. ..but I believed in you.....but there's no coming back after a stunt like this 🥊

Reply
2
Related
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder: “Anthony Joshua looks more broken”

By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua looks broken from his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last September. Wilder feels that Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs looks like he’s changed since the defeat. For that reason, Wilder is picking unified heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) to beat Joshua again...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder “might get beat against Helenius” says Eddie Hearn

By Chris Williams: Eddie Hearn worries that Deontay Wilder could get beat by Robert Helenius in his next fight on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hearn doesn’t like the idea of former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) facing the dangerous puncher Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) in his first fight back from a year-long layoff, and you can’t blame him.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Hollywood, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
City
Hollywood, FL
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
APPAREL
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Burglarized In Oakland, Security Footage Released

Sasha Banks revealed via her Instagram Stories Tuesday night that a burglar broke into her car while she was in Oakland, California. In the first video, an annoyed Banks could be heard yelling "Five minutes in Oakland. Just five minutes!" as she shared a close-up shot of the back of her SUV with a broken window.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Champion
Person
Adrien Broner
PWMania

WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster

A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
WWE
HipHopDX.com

600Breezy Denies King Von Warned Him NBA YoungBoy Was Going To 'Shoot The Crib Up'

600Breezy has denied that the late King Von once warned him about a threat made by NBA YoungBoy to shoot up his house. During a recent interview with VladTV, 600Breezy explained he wasn’t supposed to “like” YoungBoy because he was dating a woman YoungBoy “fucked with” shortly after he got out of jail.
NBA
BoxingNews24.com

Vasiliy Lomachenko to fight Jamaine Ortiz in October

By Craig Page: Vasily Lomachenko will be back in action in October for a fight against unbeaten lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz in a tune-up to prepare him to challenge undisputed 135-lb champion Devin Haney in the first quarter of 2023. (Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank) #1 WBC, #1 WBO lightweight...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder takes on Robert Helenius on FOX PPV on Oct.15th

By Huck Allen: Deontay Wilder will be battling the dangerous puncher Robert Helenius on October 15th in his comeback fight in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the co-feature bout, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant fights...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Health Problems#Combat#Showtime#Pbc
MMA Fighting

Coach: Jon Jones would love to face Israel Adesanya and ‘bust him up worse than he did Brandon Vera’

Jon Jones is focused on heavyweight for now, but his coach is sure he’d still jump at the opportunity to fight UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya and Jones have repeatedly taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media, with Adesanya saying at an August 2020 media scrum that he’d go up to heavyweight to chase Jones if it came to it. However, Jones has not fought since February 2020 as he has dealt with outside-of-the-cage legal issues, contract disputes with the UFC, and a move up from 205 pounds. On the other side, Adesanya has continued to rack up middleweight title defenses.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua: “My power will not fade,” ready to knock out Oleksandr Usyk

By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua feels confident that he won’t gas out and lose his punching power in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) insists that he’ll be punching with full strength throughout the contest against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Hector Luis Garcia Wants To Represent For Dominican Boxers By Winning the WBA Crown

By Vince Dwriter: After a total of sixteen fights, Chris “Prime Time” Colbert was able to improve his position from prospect to world title contender. A date of February 26 was set for Colbert to fight for the WBA super featherweight title, but unfortunately, the champion Roger Gutierrez caught COVID-19, and as a result, Colbert would have to move on and fight a last-minute replacement.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Josh Taylor vacates his IBF 140-lb title

By Sean Jones: Former undisputed light welterweight champion Josh Taylor has reportedly vacated his IBF title, which leaves him only the WBO belt. Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) already vacated his WBA & WBC belts to swerve time-consuming fights against tough foes. Taylor will now face former WBO mandatory Jack Catterall...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Usyk v Joshua: Usyk looks “laser-focused” for AJ says David Diamante

By Craig Daly: Ring announcer David Diamante says he feels that unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk looks dialed in and laser-focused for his rematch with Anthony Joshua on Saturday night. Diamante states that Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) isn’t just fighting for himself. He’s fighting for his country in Ukraine, and...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy