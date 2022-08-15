ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Iran says it had nothing to do with stabbing of author Salman Rushdie

By A.L. Lee
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYqvp_0hHb8WmD00

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Iran on Monday denied involvement in the stabbing in New York that seriously wounded renowned author Salman Rushdie and said the controversial writer was himself responsible.

The attack, which authorities say was premeditated, happened at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday as Rushdie was preparing to give a lecture.

Authorities said the assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, had purchased an advance ticket to the speech and then used a phony ID to get inside.

"Regarding the attack against Salman Rushdie in America, we don't consider anyone deserving reproach, blame or even condemnation, except for [Rushdie] himself and his supporters," Nasser Kanaani, a representative of Iran's Foreign Ministry, said, according to Al Jazeera.

Kanaani's remarks are the first from Iran's government since the attack.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Iran's government of supporting violence against Rushdie after the assault was widely praised in Iranian media.

Friday's attack left The Satanic Verses author with serious internal injuries, including lacerations to his liver and severed nerves in one of his arms. He also received a serious wound to one of his eyes, which doctors fear he might lose.

Matar remains in custody without bond after pleading not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges. Authorities are still trying to determine his motive.

World leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, condemned the attack and immediately cast suspicion on Iran due to its long record of vehemence toward the author.

Rushdie became a pariah in the country after publishing The Satanic Verses more than 30 years ago. In 1989, Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini called for Rushdie's death and a $3 million bounty was put on the author's head.

That same year, Rushdie escaped death in London when a bomber sent to kill him instead killed himself accidentally with the explosives.

Kanaani on Monday also accused Rushdie of undermining Islamic values.

"Salman Rushdie exposed himself to popular anger and fury through insulting the sacredness of Islam and crossing the red lines of over 1.5 billion Muslims and also red lines of followers of all divine religions," he said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Ruhollah Khomeini
UPI News

U.S. will send another $775 million in weapons to Ukraine

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The United States will send another $775 million in weapons to Ukraine, including missiles, drones, and vehicles, a defense official said Friday. The weapons package will include 16 howitzers and ammunition for them and AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles known as HARM, a senior Pentagon official said, according to The Hill, CNBC and Defense News. Armored vehicles, 15 Scan Eagle reconnaissance drones are also included in the latest weapons package.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Al Jazeera#Islam#Violent Crime#Foreign Ministry#State#Iranian#Condemne
UPI News

Amnesia -- or ignorance -- reigns over America

This week marked the first anniversary of America's withdrawal from Afghanistan. It is hard to overstate the calamity that ensued in a country in which nearly 3,000 Americans died and possibly nearly a trillion dollars were spent in trying to impose democracy where it could never work. In the prior...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A British man accused of operating an ISIS hostage-taking scheme that led to the deaths of four Americans, was sentenced Friday to eight life sentences. El Shafee Elsheikh, was part of a group known as the "Beatles" for their British accents. Elsheikh, Mohammed Emwazi and Alexanda Kotey kidnapped and abused more than two dozens western hostages, according to prosecutors. The four American hostages who were killed were James Foley, Peter Kassig, Kayla Mueller and Steven Sotloff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Ukraine advertises 'bravery' as a weapon of war

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- When a preview of Vogue's October 2022 cover story on Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska hit Twitter on July 26, 2022, reactions on social media were swift and polarized. Some critics said that a photo shoot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz for a fashion magazine was a "bad idea" and glamorized war.
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
427K+
Followers
62K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy