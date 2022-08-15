This Kid's Reaction To Dropping His Hot Dog Is The Play Of The Day

A young MLB fan who dropped his hot dog at the Tigers - White Sox game in Chicago on Sunday had an unexpected response: a face-palm!

And it’s pretty funny.

We’ve all had those d’oh! moments, kid. One Twitter user noted that given his grownup’s Detroit Tigers hat, the lad is likely to encounter more disappointment as a Tigers supporter.

Detroit resides in last place of the American League’s Central Division and hasn’t had a winning season since 2016. The team lost again on Sunday to compound the hot dog loss.

The Tigers’ whole season merits a face-palm.

Twitter shared the boy’s pain.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.