This Kid's Reaction To Dropping His Hot Dog Is The Play Of The Day

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

A young MLB fan who dropped his hot dog at the Tigers - White Sox game in Chicago on Sunday had an unexpected response: a face-palm!

And it’s pretty funny.

We’ve all had those d’oh! moments, kid. One Twitter user noted that given his grownup’s Detroit Tigers hat, the lad is likely to encounter more disappointment as a Tigers supporter.

Detroit resides in last place of the American League’s Central Division and hasn’t had a winning season since 2016. The team lost again on Sunday to compound the hot dog loss.

The Tigers’ whole season merits a face-palm.

Twitter shared the boy’s pain.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 173

Miche
4d ago

I like the one comment which showed the dad looking over to see where the hot dog landed and the commenter stating he was an old school dad saying pick it up, it's still good. 😆 I can relate. My generation of parents.

Reply(11)
62
Light+of+heS+ar
4d ago

lol at this kid. his dad should have picked up the hot dog splashed it with some water and wiped it down with a napkin. 5 second rule after all lol

Reply(3)
23
LittleLady
4d ago

And he didn’t throw a tantrum!! Wonderful!😁😂💕Now go get him another one for keeping cool!👍🏾

Reply
125
